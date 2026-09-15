Protest over man's killing disrupts traffic on MG Road in South Delhi

Family members and relatives of a man shot dead in south Delhi's Aya Nagar staged a protest on Tuesday, blocking roads and disrupting traffic movement towards Gurugram and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, police sources said.

Police advised commuters to prefer the Metro wherever feasible, plan their journeys in advance, and allow additional travel time. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times\ representational image)

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The protest was held near the Arjan Garh Metro Station on MG Road following the killing of a man in the Aya Nagar area.

The family members blocked roads leading towards Gurugram and the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, affecting traffic movement on the busy stretch, the sources said.

Traffic advisory issued

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory saying traffic movement on MG Road was likely to be affected due to the protest and asked commuters to avoid the affected stretch. The traffic police are diverting the traffic from Chattarpur's CDR Chowk.

"Commuters travelling between Gurugram and Mehrauli were advised to take the alternative route via NH-48, Mahipalpur and Andheria Mor. Similarly, those travelling from Mehrauli towards Gurugram were advised to use Andheria Mor, Mahipalpur and NH-48," Delhi Traffic Police said in the post.

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{{^usCountry}} Police advised commuters to prefer the Metro wherever feasible, plan their journeys in advance and allow additional travel time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police advised commuters to prefer the Metro wherever feasible, plan their journeys in advance and allow additional travel time. {{/usCountry}}

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Traffic personnel have been deployed in the area to regulate movement and minimise congestion. Commuters were also asked to follow directions of traffic personnel and use alternative routes to avoid further congestion.

Police urged commuters to cooperate and plan their journeys accordingly.