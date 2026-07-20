Protesters were 'unruly, aggressive and violent': Delhi Police on CJP protest

The Delhi Police said on Monday that the protesters in the Cockroach Janta Party march to the parliament were “unruly, aggressive and violent” as the Abhijeet Dipke-led outfit alleged brutality from the cops.

Protesters scuffle with police as supporters of India's Cockroach Janta Party demonstrate on the opening day of the Indian parliament's monsoon session, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks, in New Delhi, India, July 20, 2026. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The CJP claimed that women and children were assaulted as the Delhi Police charged at demonstrators with wooden batons throughout the day to keep them from marching to the parliament.

According to a police statement, despite repeated warnings and lawful directions, the protesters “refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force”. The cops also alleged that the protesters “attacked” police personnel with stones and other objects, attempted to breach police barricades, vandalised police and other government vehicles, damaged public property, and “resorted to large-scale violence, posing a serious threat to public order, the security arrangements in place, and the safety of police personnel performing their lawful duties.”

“As a result, more than 118 police personnel sustained injuries, including senior officers of the ranks of Special Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police and Assistant Commissioner of Police, besides several women police personnel. During the scuffle, around 60 protesters were also reported to have been injured. The medico-legal examination (MLC) of the remaining injured police personnel is underway,” the statement said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The police also alleged that “the violent mob” caused “extensive damage to public property”. The police claimed that around 15 to 20 government vehicles, along with other government property, were vandalised during the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police also alleged that “the violent mob” caused “extensive damage to public property”. The police claimed that around 15 to 20 government vehicles, along with other government property, were vandalised during the incident. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Around 70 protesters have been detained. Appropriate legal action is being initiated, and an FIR is being registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable laws for rioting, assault on public servants, damage to public property and other offences committed during the protest,” the statement added.

What happened?

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das and party founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, was assaulted by Delhi Police and had her hair pulled during the action.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Wangchuk, on July 18, was removed from the protest site and forcibly hospitalised by the Delhi Police, citing health issues and a High Court order. He is on Day 23 of his indefinite hunger strike.

“In response to the police brutality on protesters, Sonam Wangchuk decides to continue his fast,” the CJP said, sharing the activist's handwritten note from Safdarjung Hospital.

ALSO READ | Abhijeet Dipke indicates CJP won't fight polls, attacks PM Modi over student issues

The CJP also claimed that women protesters had their clothes torn.

The Delhi Police disputed the allegations. In a fact-check post on X, the force said, “This information is false. The claims being circulated in the posts are not true. Please do not spread or amplify false or misleading information.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Earlier, Delhi Police told HT that some protesters pelted stones at security personnel. No video evidence was found of the claim.

Instead, one video circulating on social media appeared to show stones being thrown from the police side of the barricades towards protesters.

Mobile internet services were also shut down at the protest site.

Protesters, near the Press Club of India, were also subject to tear gas shells by the Delhi Police.

Ground footage showed thick clouds of smoke filling the street as protesters ran for cover. Many were seen coughing, rubbing their eyes and complaining of burning throats. Videos shared by the CJP also showed what looked like spent tear gas shell casings on the road.

Police personnel were also seen standing with firearms trained towards the protest area.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Former Delhi chief minister Atishi of the AAP said, “The youth of this country have taken to the streets. The inhumane lathi charge and the use of tear gas against peaceful protesters are shameful and condemnable. I stand with the students.”

Cops were also injured, HT found.