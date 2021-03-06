IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Protesting farmers block expressway in Haryana as agitation completes 100th day
Farmers sitting near their tractor as they take part in a road blockade to mark the 100th day of the protest against the new farm laws on a highway near Kundli Border on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers sitting near their tractor as they take part in a road blockade to mark the 100th day of the protest against the new farm laws on a highway near Kundli Border on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Protesting farmers block expressway in Haryana as agitation completes 100th day

The road blockade began at 11 am and continued till 4 pm. Farmers holding black flags and wearing black armbands and some women protesters with black 'dupattas' shouted slogans against the BJP-led government for not acceding to their demands.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:20 PM IST

Farmers protesting the Centre's three farm laws on Saturday blocked the six-lane Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway at some places in Haryana to mark the completion of 100 days of their agitation at the Delhi borders.

The road blockade began at 11 am and continued till 4 pm.

Farmers holding black flags and wearing black armbands and some women protesters with black 'dupattas' shouted slogans against the BJP-led government for not acceding to their demands.

Protesters in Sonipat and Jhajjar districts and some other places brought their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles and parked them in the middle of the KMP Expressway in some stretches.

The Haryana Police had made arrangements for traffic diversions and deployed adequate personnel.

The call for blocking the expressway was given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of protesting farmer unions which is spearheading the agitation against the legislations.

Protesting farmers squatted on the expressway and criticised the Narendra Modi government for not withdrawing the farm legislations, which they called as "black laws".

"Our agitation against the three farm laws will continue unless the Centre withdraws these laws. We will not step back," said a protester in Sonipat.

Farmers held protest at the KMP Expressway near Mandothi village in Jhajjar district. Some people from nearby villages joined them.

"We are holding our protest in a peaceful manner,” said a farmer, adding that they were also observing “black day” on Saturday.

Protesting farmers said the government should withdraw these laws.

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal, while addressing a gathering on the KMP Expressway, asked the Modi government to withdraw these laws.

This agitation will certainly put pressure on the central government, he said.

Farmers claimed that their five-hour protest remained peaceful.

Sonipat Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said arrangements were made for traffic diversions.

Heavy vehicles were diverted from Panipat and others from Ganaur to Delhi, said officials.

Traffic was also diverted from Murthal via Sonipat city to Narela and Bawana and from Bahadurgarh to Baghpat, they said.

Officials said traffic resumed at KMP expressway after famers lifted their blockade at 4 pm.

In Palwal district also, farmers staged a 'dharna'.

At some places in Haryana, farmers even put up black flags atop roof of their houses as a mark of their protest against the government for not withdrawing the farm laws.

The 136-km Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway is also known as the Western Peripheral Expressway.

The 53-km Manesar-Palwal section was inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in 2016 and 83-km Kundli-Manesar section was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

The KMP Expressway was built to decongest the ever-busy roads of Delhi, especially by reducing the number of trucks entering the national capital, thus helping to curb pollution.

It provides high-speed link between northern Haryana and southern districts and gives uninterrupted high-speed link for traffic, especially commercial traffic, from Haryana to neighbouring states.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late November at the Delhi borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations. 

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana
Close
Farmers sitting near their tractor as they take part in a road blockade to mark the 100th day of the protest against the new farm laws on a highway near Kundli Border on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers sitting near their tractor as they take part in a road blockade to mark the 100th day of the protest against the new farm laws on a highway near Kundli Border on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Protesting farmers block expressway in Haryana as agitation completes 100th day

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:20 PM IST
The road blockade began at 11 am and continued till 4 pm. Farmers holding black flags and wearing black armbands and some women protesters with black 'dupattas' shouted slogans against the BJP-led government for not acceding to their demands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presents the budget of the state for the year 2021-22 in the assembly in Shimla on March 6, 2021. (ANI Photo)
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presents the budget of the state for the year 2021-22 in the assembly in Shimla on March 6, 2021. (ANI Photo)
india news

Himachal Pradesh budget 'directionless', says Congress

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said the budget presented in the state Assembly was a "half-baked document" in which false promises had been made to the people of the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shortly before midnight, the Senate began to take up a variety of amendments in rapid-fire fashion.(AP)
Shortly before midnight, the Senate began to take up a variety of amendments in rapid-fire fashion.(AP)
india news

Senate works through night with virus aid on path to passage

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The bill then would return to the House, which was expected to give it final congressional approval and send it to Biden to sign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
india news

Adityanath meets farmers from western UP, says laws will double their income

ANI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:31 PM IST
According to a statement by the state government, the members of the delegation said the agricultural laws implemented by the central government are farmer-friendly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In all, 3,500 people were accused by the CBI in different cases.(AFP File)
In all, 3,500 people were accused by the CBI in different cases.(AFP File)
india news

CBI launches probe into smuggling of rotten betel nuts to India

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • The agency has registered a First Information Report (FIR) naming unknown officials of Central Excise and Customs and unknown private persons for causing huge losses adding up to several hundred crores to the government exchequer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
High security outside Antilia at Altamont road after a car laden with gelatin sticks has been found abandoned near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
High security outside Antilia at Altamont road after a car laden with gelatin sticks has been found abandoned near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Oppn questions probe into death of 'owner' of vehicle found near Ambani's house

Posted by Shivani | PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said the Sena-led Maharashtra government should not be put in the dock over the death of a prime witness, but finding out the truth was imporant for the coalition government's image.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Smriti Irani addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Union minister Smriti Irani addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news

Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi, accuses him of 'insulting' people of Amethi

PTI, Amethi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi, accuses him of 'insulting' people of Amethi
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aurangabad has added 1,737 fresh cases to the overall tally since March 1 and a total of 17 patients have succumbed to the disease in the same period.(HT file photo)
Aurangabad has added 1,737 fresh cases to the overall tally since March 1 and a total of 17 patients have succumbed to the disease in the same period.(HT file photo)
india news

Aurangabad officials mull lockdown as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:52 PM IST
  • Aurangabad has a total caseload of 52,103 infections while the death toll stands at 1,284. On Friday, the district added 459 cases to the overall state tally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Accelerate vaccination for priority population groups in districts reporting higher cases," the ministry said.(Reuters)
"Accelerate vaccination for priority population groups in districts reporting higher cases," the ministry said.(Reuters)
india news

Centre asks states witnessing spike in Covid-19 cases to accelerate vaccination

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:30 PM IST
In a meeting held on Saturday, they have been asked to collaborate with private hospitals to open up vaccination time-table for a minimum of 15 days and maximum of 28 days at a time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The SP said the victim's brother-in-law got her married to a man in Ghazipur district, but after 10 years, when her husband came to know that she was raped, he divorced her and she returned to Udhampur.(Representational )
The SP said the victim's brother-in-law got her married to a man in Ghazipur district, but after 10 years, when her husband came to know that she was raped, he divorced her and she returned to Udhampur.(Representational )
india news

Raped 27 yrs ago, woman lodges complaint after son asks father's name

PTI, Shahjahanpur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:20 PM IST
One Naki Hasan of her locality had entered the house when she was alone and allegedly raped her, Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar told PTI on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A top official of the state's home department had said on Friday that 16 people from Myanmar have crossed over to India over the last few days, of which 11 have claimed that they were police personnel. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
A top official of the state's home department had said on Friday that 16 people from Myanmar have crossed over to India over the last few days, of which 11 have claimed that they were police personnel. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
india news

Myanmar asks Mizoram govt to handover eight cops who fled country

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Mizoram shares a 510-km-long porous border with Myanmar, where mass demonstrations are being held in protest against the declaration of a year-long emergency by the country's armed forces.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Due to an improvement in the overall situation, authorities allowed for the reopening of colleges, universities and schools for Classes 9 to 12 in January this year with all Covid-related norms in place. (Representative Image) (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
Due to an improvement in the overall situation, authorities allowed for the reopening of colleges, universities and schools for Classes 9 to 12 in January this year with all Covid-related norms in place. (Representative Image) (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
india news

News updates from HT: Rajasthan schools, colleges to close due to Covid surge

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee chief Girish Chodankar(Image via Twitter)
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee chief Girish Chodankar(Image via Twitter)
india news

Goa Cong demands state election commission to suspend civic polls till SC order

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:40 PM IST
  • In a letter to Goa State Election Commission, Chodankar said "The Supreme Court has only stayed the directives of the Bombay High Court and not ordered the resumption of the election process."
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects swab sample of a resident. (HT FILE)(HT_PRINT)
A health worker collects swab sample of a resident. (HT FILE)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Return to test, track, treat strategy: Centre to states reporting Covid resurge

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:34 PM IST
The Centre told states to promote Covid-19-appropriate behaviour through communication and enforcement and continue with the effective strategy of ‘test, track and treat’ that yielded rich dividends at the height of the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikram and Nehpal (second and third from right) during their wedding in Pakistan in January 2019(Sourced)
Vikram and Nehpal (second and third from right) during their wedding in Pakistan in January 2019(Sourced)
india news

2 years on, Pakistani woman still waits for Indian visa to unite with husband

By Mukesh Mathrani
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:32 PM IST
  • The visas were initially denied on technical grounds and remained pending as tensions heightened between India and Pakistan after the February 2019 terror attack in Pulwama.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP