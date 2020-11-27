e-paper
Home / India News / Protesting farmers enter Delhi through Tikri border, to demonstrate at Burari ground

Protesting farmers enter Delhi through Tikri border, to demonstrate at Burari ground

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 16:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Farmers entering Delhi thorough Tikri border.
Farmers entering Delhi thorough Tikri border. (ANI Photo )
         

After two days of high voltage drama, farmers from Punjab and Haryana protesting against three farms laws enacted by the Centre in September, on Friday finally entered Delhi through the Tikri border leading from the national capital to Bahadurgarh.

The agitating farmers were let in soon after Delhi police commissioner SN Shrivastava announced that the former will be allowed to enter and continue with their demonstration peacefully at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the city’s Burari area.

