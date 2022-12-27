Protests against alleged religious conversions continue in Uttarakhand

Protests continued to rock Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district for the third consecutive day on Monday, after clashes broke out at a function organised on the eve of Christmas over allegations of unlawful conversions. So far, six have been booked in connection with the case, police said.

Police said the incident took place on Friday, when Pastor Lazarus Cornelius of Union Church (Mussoorie) and his wife Sushma Cornelius were leading the Christmas prayers at a religious centre in Chibala village and a mob of over 100 people barged in and attacked them, alleging forced conversions.

While members of right-wing organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) alleged that the function was organised to “lure people to convert by giving them money and offering them trip”, Pastor Cornelius dismissed the allegations saying that the event was held for inauguration of their centre for social work and to celebrate Christmas.

Based on the complaints lodged by both the parties, police have filed two FIRs and booked six people.

On Monday, several right-wing organisations, including the VHP, staged a protest march from Purola main market and submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate. Shutters of several shops in Purola market also remained down as a mark of protest.

SDM (Purola), Jitendra Kumar, confirmed that a memorandum was submitted to his office by protestors with regard to allegations of forced conversions.

Virendra Singh Rawat, working president of VHP’s Purola unit who is leading the protests, said, “Around 150-250 were gathered there and the representatives of Christian Missionaries were converting people. We showed up and asked why are you converting people. But they said it is their right and threatened to call the police. Meanwhile, a woman from their group attacked a woman from our group with a stick. It infuriated other women present at the spot. However, we didn’t attack anybody.”

“They (Christian missionaries) have been engaged in such acts for the last two years. It’s a conspiracy against Hindus. They are luring people to convert by giving them money and offering them trips. Why do the police and administration have no intelligence on this?”

Dismissing the allegations, Pastor Cornelius said: “We have been engaged in social work at Purola for many years. So, we decide to buy land for a social work centre. On Friday, we went there to inaugurate the centre and celebrate Christmas with our local people. We were yet to begin the programme when a small group of 10-15 people showed up there and started questioning us,alleging forced conversion. Soon, at least 120 people gathered and started pelting stones. They assaulted our women, children and tearing clothes, and passing derogatory remarks against our faith and our God...”

“I intervened when they started beating one of our boys very badly, the crowd jumped on me and beat me around the head, and punched me. I still have retinal bleeding in my eye... The police were standing there but were not doing anything... Even though we filed our complaint first, the FIR was registered after theirs.”

Meanwhile, director general of police Ashok Kumar said, “Our investigation into the matter is underway. It’s too early to say which party was at fault.”

A senior police official, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Prima facie, the allegations of forced conversions appear to be not true. However, we will reach the bottom of the matter.”

The incident took place days after Uttarakhand governor Gurmit Singh approved the Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, making unlawful conversions a cognizable and non-bailable offence, punishable with a prison term of up to 10 years.