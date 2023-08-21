Protests take place in Kerala over issue of uniform mass

Protests erupted in a few churches under the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church in Kerala on Sunday over the implementation of uniform holy mass, an issue that has been brewing within the Church for two years.

The rector at the St Mary’s Basilica in Ernakulam, the principal church of the archdiocese, who supports the unified mass, did not perform the mass fearing tension. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, resistance by priests and laity to the official Synod-approved mass celebration was reported in a few churches like St Thomas Kottakkavu Forane Church, Holy Cross Church in Manjapra and St Joseph’s Church in Kokkunnu, where the mass was abandoned fearing violence.

The rector at the St Mary’s Basilica in Ernakulam, the principal church of the archdiocese, who supports the unified mass, did not perform the mass fearing tension, as a sizeable number of laymen had gathered to oppose it. Fr Antony Poothaveli, rector, St Mary’s Basilica, said, “Those opposing [unified mass] want to create violence. Because, if I come [to perform mass], they will block me, which will be broadcasted on media and then propagated around the world as if everyone here opposes the unified mass. I don’t want to be a victim of such actions.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I don’t desire to be the reason for any kind of violence or conflict between people. Mass should be conducted in a peaceful environment. When such a situation currently doesn’t exist, my dharma is to act wisely. Therefore, I didn’t offer the mass prayers today. Until we get clear directions from the higher authorities, there won’t be mass in our churches,” he added.

A large section of priests and laity of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, which commands at least five lakh faithfuls, have been opposing the way of offering holy mass as approved by the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church in August 2021. As part of the Synod-approved style, the priest faces the congregation in the introduction and conclusion of the mass. In between, at the time of consecration, the priest has to face the altar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, a majority of priests of the archdiocese want to stick to the traditional style, where they face the congregation throughout the mass. Of the 35 archeparchies of the churches, 34 have adopted the uniform mass ritual whereas the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese have resisted it.

Bobby John, a core-committee member of the lay people’s group, Almaya Munnettam, which has opposed the uniform mass, said, “After the second Vatican council, the then Pope and council members had decided that the mass should be conducted in such a way where the priest faces the people. Only then will the mass be holy and complete. It was also recommended that the mass be conducted in the local languages of the parishes so that the message of God is conveyed to the people. Till then, within the Syro-Malabar church, the mass used to be conducted in Syrian. Mar Joseph Parecattil, the then Archbishop of the diocese, had stood in firm support of it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Suddenly, out of nowhere, during the Covid period, in the Changanassery archdiocese, a few priests began conducting the mass facing the altar without any kind of consensus or approval from the Synod. That’s when the problems began. This style of performing mass is being slapped on us without consensus,” he added.

The opposition to the uniform mass ritual is strong within the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, which was evident on Sunday when only six churches were able to conduct in the Synod-approved style. While, 464 of the 472 priests within the archdiocese have signed a resolution opposing the uniform mass, John added.

The protests come just three days after the Pontifical Delegate Archbishop Cyril Vasil directed all parishes under the archdiocese to practice the Synod-approved mass from August 20. Any disobedience to this order would be considered “voluntary, personal, and culpable disobedience to the Holy Father,” his letter said. Vasil was ordered by the Vatican to resolve the simmering dispute in Kerala. “I hereby warn you that any negligence to fulfil this order will invite canonical punishment as prescribed in the Code of Canons of the Eastern Churches,” he said, adding that if there were threats of intimidation and violence, parish councils can hold on the mass until a conducive situation arises.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON