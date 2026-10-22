'Protests seeking accountability are important but Congress destroys them': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Congress of undermining protests that sought to hold the government accountable and push for reforms. At the NDTV World Summit, he said such movements were necessary in a democracy but alleged that the Congress was destroying them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (@NarendraModi)

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His remarks come amid a series of protests in Delhi over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, demands for chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and restrictions on the right to demonstrate.

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“Movements that naturally seek to highlight the government’s shortcomings and bring about reforms in the system are also necessary in a democracy. But Congress destroys these movements as well. It has become a parasite that does not want anyone else to move forward,” Modi said.

He also accused the Congress of sidelining young opposition leaders and keeping only one person in the limelight.

“Congress does not allow others to get an opportunity. It wants to keep only one person in the limelight and does not listen to the voices of young leaders in the opposition,” he said.

Modi's ‘angoor khatte hai’ jibe at Congress

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{{^usCountry}} Modi also mocked the Congress’s attempts to promote its leadership, comparing them with rocket launches from Sriharikota. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi also mocked the Congress’s attempts to promote its leadership, comparing them with rocket launches from Sriharikota. {{/usCountry}}

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“I don’t know how long Congress will continue putting the country’s interests at stake to launch its failed product. In a year, there are not as many launches from Sriharikota as the number of failed attempts Congress makes to launch its leader,” he said.

He also accused the party of putting India’s reputation at stake to protect its leadership. “Congress can continue on its path of decline; we have no problem with that. But to protect its family from repeated failures, it is putting the country’s reputation on trial. The grapes are so sour that Congress is trying to cut down the very vine that bears them,” Modi said.

Rahul Gandhi leads protests against CEC, SIR

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has led protests against Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Congress and other opposition parties have alleged irregularities in the electoral process and demanded accountability from the Election Commission.

On October 6, Gandhi joined INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a march towards the Election Commission’s office. They demanded Kumar’s resignation and opposed the SIR exercise. Police stopped the march and detained several opposition leaders after a confrontation at the barricades.

During the protest, Gandhi climbed a police barricade and held a placard that read, “Gyanesh, it’s done bro!” He later posted the same message on X, adding, “It’s time to resign.”

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On October 12, Gandhi led another INDIA bloc demonstration, called the “March for Democracy”, towards the Supreme Court. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav and other opposition leaders also joined the march.

The protests form part of the opposition’s “vote chori” campaign, which alleges irregularities in the electoral process. The Election Commission has said the SIR exercise aimed to update voter lists, remove duplicate and ineligible entries, and ensure that eligible voters remain on the rolls.

Student groups and youth organisations, including the All India Students’ Association (AISA), have also protested in Delhi over the SIR exercise and demanded Kumar’s resignation. They have raised concerns about the alleged deletion of 13 crore eligible voters’ names.

On October 10, members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student groups attempted to gather at Jantar Mantar to demand the CEC’s resignation. Police had barricaded the site, prompting protesters to gather at several other locations, including Connaught Place, Dilli Haat, the Safdarjung flyover and Raj Ghat. Police forcefully dragged and detained protesters and journalists at multiple locations.

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The demonstrations also focused on the Delhi Police’s decision to remove Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest sites. In response, police identified Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi as alternative venues for demonstrations with fees to book the sites. Student and youth groups opposed this and demanded the restoration of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site.

Protests continued over the following days, with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Indian Youth Congress (IYC) also holding demonstrations. They called for accountability from the Election Commission and greater space for peaceful protests.