J&K LoP Sunil Sharma slams NC for backing Rahul’s ‘vote chori’ charge

Leader of Opposition in J&K and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma on Monday hit out at the National Conference for backing Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of “vote chori, saying the biggest electoral fraud in history happened in 1987, when NC and Congress formed a coalition government in the erstwhile state. Leader of Opposition in J&K and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma

The 1987 assembly elections are considered a turning point in the rise of insurgency in J&K. Opposition parties, and even separatists, have long blamed the NC and Congress for rigging the polls.

Sharma said protests should not disrupt the lives of ordinary people.

“Students have to go to school, people have to go to hospitals, they have businesses to run. For that, you will close all roads. No one will allow you to do that. If you want to hold a decent show, you can gather 2-5 lakh people and do the same in a stadium. And when people accept you, they will bring you to power. But this is not the way. You will create anarchy, will throw stones, will indulge in indecent acts,” he said.

Taking aim at the chief minister and other regional parties, Sharma said Omar Abdullah had attended the previous day’s events, but had not travelled to Delhi. “Two years ago, Omar said that such a beautiful election was held for the first time in history and there was not a single booth in Jammu and Kashmir where there was a protest. He also said a year ago that Congress is lying and EVMs are good. Then how are these elections bad today? Were the elections which got you elected also bad? Omar Abdullah should resign on moral grounds,” he said.

Sharma claimed that the first free and fair elections in J&K took place under the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “There were clean elections, and PM Narendra Modi conducted those elections. Congress has stolen votes in Jammu and Kashmir, and 1987 is an example in the whole country and in the world.”