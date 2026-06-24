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‘Providing passport without…’: Javed Akhtar reacts to MEA's citizenship remark, calls it ‘absurd’

Javed Akhtar asked whether the authorities were issuing passports without being convinced that the person was an Indian citizen.

Updated on: Jun 24, 2026 09:50 pm IST
By Shivam Pratap Singh
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Writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar on Wednesday criticised the ministry of external affairs statement that said a passport was “not a proof of citizenship” but a travel document, calling it “absurd”.

Indian screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar shared his thoughts in a post on the social media platform X.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times file)

The poet shared his thoughts in a post on the social media platform X, asking whether the authorities were issuing passports without being convinced that the person was an Indian citizen.

“The ministry of external affairs says that a passport is a document travel not the proof of citizenship. Really??? So are they providing this travel document to some people without being totally convinced that this person is an Indian citizen ?? It is absurd,” Akhtar wrote.

A total of 14.7 million e-passports have been issued since the chip-based documents were rolled out last year as part of a revamp of the Passport Seva Programme, the officials said.

The e-passports, which have an embedded antenna and a radio frequency identification (RFID) chip containing personal particulars and biometric data, account for about 10% of the total passports. All new passports are currently chip-based passports.

The e-passports offer heightened security and significantly reduce the scope for unauthorised access or tampering of the data, as well as the possibility of obtaining the document through fraudulent means, the officials said. “It is more difficult to generate fake passports, and the e-passports offer greater reassurance to immigration authorities abroad and make clearances faster,” an official said.

The chips used in e-passports are sourced from the India Security Press in Nashik, which in turn sources them from abroad, the officials said. Best practices from other countries were studied to make the Indian e-passports as robust as possible, and efforts are underway to further enhance the security of the documents, they said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shivam Pratap Singh

Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print.

javed akhtar citizenship passport
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Who was Ketan Agarwal & Who is Siya Goyal? Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Who was Ketan Agarwal & Who is Siya Goyal? Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / ‘Providing passport without…’: Javed Akhtar reacts to MEA's citizenship remark, calls it ‘absurd’
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