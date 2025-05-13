e-Passports in India: Key features, benefits, and how to apply online

The government has rolled out Indian e-passports to make international travel smoother by allowing automated ID checks at immigration and cutting down wait times at airports. Indian government has rolled out smart chip enabled e-passports(HT photo)

As part of a larger digital upgrade called Passport Seva Program (PSP) 2.0, the e-Passport was launched on April 1, 2024, in a pilot phase, according to ministry of external affairs. So far, passport offices in Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, Goa, Shimla, Raipur, Amritsar, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Surat, and Ranchi are equipped to issue the e-passports.

In Tamil Nadu, e-Passports started being issued from March 3, 2025, at the Regional Passport Office in Chennai. As per ministry of external affairs, by March 22, more than 20,700 e-Passports had already been issued in the state.

What is an e-passport?

An e-passport is a regular passport with added digital features. It includes a small chip, known as an RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) chip, and an antenna inside the cover. This chip stores personal and biometric information, such as fingerprints and facial details. A small gold symbol on the front cover marks it as an e-passport.

The Government of India has introduced the e-passport to protect personal data and prevent duplication of passport records.

How is e-passport different?

Unlike traditional passports, the e-passport holds data both in printed form and in a secure smart chip. Immigration officers around the world can verify the chip to ensure the data is genuine.

The data stored on the chip is protected using a system called Public Key Infrastructure (PKI). This ensures that sensitive personal and biometric information is kept safe from tampering or theft.

Why is an e-passport important?

The main goal is to protect against passport fraud. The RFID chip makes it harder to create fake or duplicate passports. It also makes it easier and faster to verify a traveler’s identity at border checks, thus cutting down the wait time significantly.

How can you get an e-passport?

e-Passports are currently being issued at Passport Offices in 12 cities: Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, Goa, Shimla, Raipur, Amritsar, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Surat, and Ranchi. The government plans to expand this service to more locations soon.

Do current passport holders need to switch?

No. If you already have a valid passport, you do not need to get an e-passport right away. Your existing passport will stay valid until its expiry date.

The e-passport is expected to make international travel safer and more efficient for Indian citizens.

How to apply for an e-Passport in India

You can now apply for an e-Passport online and collect it from select Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) or Regional Passport Offices (RPOs) in cities like Chennai, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and others.

Follow these steps to apply for e-passports online

To apply, register on the Passport Seva Online Portal. Login using your registered ID. Click on “Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport.” Choose “Fresh” if you're applying for a passport type you’ve never held before, or “Reissue” if you’ve held the same type earlier. Pay the fee online, and book an appointment. Print or save your Application Receipt or simply show the SMS confirmation during your appointment. Visit your selected PSK or RPO with original documents on the scheduled date.

Once processed, your new e-Passport will be delivered to your registered address.