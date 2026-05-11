Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: PSEB 10th results releasing today at pseb.ac.in

The result will be announced at 12.30 am today.

Around 2.84 lakh candidates have appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 examination.

The PSEB 10th results will be announced at the press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials. Along with the results, the pass percentage, district wise details, toppers names will also be announced.

The Punjab Board Class 10 examination was held from March 6 to April 1, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 11 am to 2.15 pm on all days.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.