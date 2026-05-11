Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: PSEB 10th results releasing today at pseb.ac.in
Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: PSEB 10th results will be announced at 12.30 pm today, May 11. The result link will be available at pseb.ac.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: The Punjab School Education Board will announce the Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026 on May 11, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state can check the results through the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in....Read More
The result will be announced at 12.30 am today.
Around 2.84 lakh candidates have appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 examination.
The PSEB 10th results will be announced at the press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials. Along with the results, the pass percentage, district wise details, toppers names will also be announced.
The Punjab Board Class 10 examination was held from March 6 to April 1, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 11 am to 2.15 pm on all days.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: Class 10 exam dates
Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: The Punjab Board Class 10 examination was held from March 6 to April 1, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 11 am to 2.15 pm on all days.
Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: Other details to be announced
Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: Along with the results, the pass percentage, district wise details, toppers names will also be announced.
Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: PSEB to conduct press conference
Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: The PSEB 10th results will be announced at the press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials.
Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: How many candidates appeared for exam?
Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: Around 2.84 lakh candidates have appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 examination.
Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: Where to check Class 10 results?
Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state can check the results through the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: Date and time
Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026 Date: May 11
Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026 Time: 12.30 pm