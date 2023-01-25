PSI scam kingpin accuses Karnataka CID officers of demanding bribe

Bengaluru: Rudregowda Patil, the alleged kingpin in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment irregularities, has accused officers of the Karnataka criminal investigation department (CID) of demanding bribes, a claim rejected by the probe agency as an “attempt to distract the investigation”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Patil (38) surrendered before a court in Kalaburagi after evading the police officers for days. He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by the fifth JMFC (Judicial Magistrate First Class— court, which rejected the demand for police custody by the investigators.

Patil made the bribe accusations against CID officers in a video, he released before his surrender. “Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Shankargouda Patil gave me an opportunity. He said come to a compromise with us and give us some money, as you have made a lot by offering jobs to people, we will file a charge sheet favourable to you,” he alleged in a second video. “I asked for a concession. But, he said that relief will only be given if I pay him ₹3 crore.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Man flags ‘shocking’ Zomato ‘scam’ he learnt from delivery person. CEO responds

He further said that he “agreed” to the demand.

“My brother-in-law gave the DSP ₹76 lakh after our conversation. After I got the bail, the DSP and another officer, Anand, used to visit my house regularly to demand the remaining sum. When I asked for more time, they threatened to file different cases against me,” he alleged. “The DSP said I will be let go if I pay them the full sum as soon as possible. I told them, it was not possible.”

He also alleged that CID officials have “taken bribes” from other accused in the PSI recruitment irregularities as well.

“I have filed a complaint with the Lokayukta. A copy was also given to the additional director general of police (ADGP) CID, city police commissioner, ADGP Alok Kumar and to Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra,” he claimed in the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HT cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The case first came to light last year in Kalaburagi district after a group of candidates wrote to the office of the state’s home minister alleging large-scale malpractice in the PSI recruitment examination, results of which were announced in January 2022.

DSP Shankargowda Patil, meanwhile, dismissed the allegations, calling them an attempt to get him removed from the investigation team. “This is an attempt to take us out of the investigation as we have arrested more than 20 students who cheated with his help,” the senior officer said. “We have conducted the probe scientifically and based on evidence. He is aware that we will dig out more cases in which he was involved and he knows that it invites stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act, 2000 against him.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another senior CID officer, who is part of the investigation, said the video messages released by accused Patil were an attempt to distract the investigation. “We arrested with proper evidence. He was involved in cheating using Bluetooth handsets. We have submitted a charge sheet in the case as well,” said the officer, requesting anonymity. “These videos and allegations are just an attempt to discredit the investigation.”

The CID has filed multiple first information reports (FIRs) in connection with the case, the first of which was filed in Kalaburagi in April last year. Several police personnel, including additional director general of police (ADGP) Amrit Paul, some deputy superintendents of police and inspectors, besides a leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Divya Hagaragi, who owned the Jnana Jyothi English Medium School in Kalaburagi and the gunman of a Congress legislator have been arrested in connection with the case so far. All the accused have been released on bail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have alleged that two gangs were operating in Kalaburagi. The first gang involved in answer sheet tampering using invigilators was headed by BJP leader Hagaragi, while the second gang led by Rudragouda Patil operated using Bluetooth devices.

Also read: FCI scam: 3 accused sent to judicial custody

A total of 545 candidates cleared the PSI exam in January last year from a group of 54,287 candidates who took the written exam in October 2021 from 150,000 aspirants. After the irregularities came to light, the CID asked all candidates to submit the copy of answer sheets, provided to them at the exam centre, and sent them for forensic tests.

Rudregowda Patil was also released from jail on December 18 last year after he was bail by the Karnataka high court. On January 19, a team of CID officers visited Patil’s house in Akkamahadevi layout in Kalburgi city to serve him an arrest warrant. But, Patil fled from the backdoor of his house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A day later, a fresh case was registered against Patil in connection with the case at the Ashokanagara police station, based on a complaint by CID inspector Anand.

In the complaint, police have alleged that Patil violated the conditions of bail by avoiding CID enquiry. As per the bail condition, the accused was directed to be available for enquiry all the time and that he should not change the mobile number.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON