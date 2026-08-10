Thiruvananthapuram, Agriculture Minister T Siddique on Monday said excessive pesticide residues and toxic substances were found in 58 of the 1,262 food samples tested at official laboratories in Kerala and steps would be taken to promote organic vegetable farming.

Psticide residues found in 58 food samples tested in Kerala, says Minister Siddique

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Speaking to reporters, Siddique said the samples were tested at Agriculture Department laboratories.

"When 1,262 food samples were tested in official labs across Kerala including Vellayani and Mannuthy excessive traces of pesticide residues and toxic substances were found in 58 of them. This means when we buy vegetables from a shop, we are essentially buying toxic substances for our family members. It is extremely serious," he said.

Siddique said steps would be taken to promote organic vegetable farming in view of the findings.

"There are two aspects to this: one is taking steps to promote organic vegetable farming, and the second is cultivating a culture where every household transitions to farming on their own land. That is a serious matter, and the government is moving towards it. That is why the 'Kathir' project was formulated," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to him, the Kathir project, which promotes farming in educational institutions, will be implemented in 500 schools this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to him, the Kathir project, which promotes farming in educational institutions, will be implemented in 500 schools this year. {{/usCountry}}

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"There will be a nodal teacher and a backup committee. Kathir markets equipped with all supporting facilities will be set up. It is a comprehensive project. The Agriculture Department is providing ₹10,000 per school to carry out farming," he said.

The minister said students would receive training and Kathir clubs would be formed as part of the initiative.

"We will reconnect the youth through this lost institution. Next year, Kathir clubs will be operational in all schools across Kerala," he said.

Siddique said another proposal was discussed during the third meeting with the Education Minister and the Education Department had responded positively.

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"The government is considering granting weightage marks to students who engage in agricultural activities through Kathir clubs," he said.

On the Onam market, Siddique said a decision had been taken to start 2,000 vegetable markets across Kerala directly under the Agriculture Department during the Onam season.

"Under the leadership of Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam and Horticorp, 2,000 markets will be opened across Kerala," he said.

He said a special market exclusively for Onam would also be started in Thiruvananthapuram, while markets and other mechanisms under Supplyco and Consumerfed would also be effectively utilised.

"The government is moving forward with a strong, serious initiative to curb price hikes. The Agriculture Department alone has allocated ₹10.5 crore for this, and the funds have already been disbursed," he said.

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Asked about a possible lack of coordination between the government and public servants, Siddique said officials would have to follow the government's policies and vision.

"No official who acts contrary to the policy and vision of the government will survive under this government. You should have no doubt about that. If anyone thinks they can overrule the government or its subsidiary mechanisms, that will not work under this government," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.