...
...
Live

Puducherry election result LIVE: Voting to begin at 8 am for 30 constituencies

By Tushar Deep Singh
May 04, 2026 07:35:46 am IST

Puducherry election result LIVE: The results for all 30 constituencies in Puducherry will be declared today, May 4, 2026.

Advertisement
The results of the Puducherry election will be announced today

The results for all 30 constituencies in Puducherry will be declared today, May 4, 2026. The outcome of the 2026 Puducherry Legislative Assembly election will determine whether the ruling alliance remains in power or the opposition returns to government. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 07:35:46 am

    Puducherry election result LIVE: Congress-led bloc eyes comeback

    The opposition bloc is spearheaded by the Indian National Congress, along with allies like the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, seeking to regain political ground in Puducherry after its previous electoral performance fell short of forming the government.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 07:24:26 am

    Puducherry election result LIVE: NDA looks to retain power

    The ruling alliance is led by the All India N.R. Congress under Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, with the Bharatiya Janata Party as a key partner. The coalition is aiming to retain control of the Assembly amid strong competition from opposition parties.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 07:14:56 am

    Puducherry election result LIVE: Results to be announced today

    Results for the 2026 Puducherry Legislative Assembly election will be announced today, May 4, deciding the political future of the Union Territory. The outcome will determine whether the ruling alliance continues its tenure or whether the opposition returns to power after a competitive electoral battle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Home / India News / Puducherry election result LIVE: Voting to begin at 8 am for 30 constituencies
 
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.