Pune autorickshaw rides to cost more starting September. Check new fares

Travelling by autorickshaws in Pune district is going to get costlier from September 1 as the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has given its nod to the fresh fare revision. The new fares will be applicable in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Rising CNG prices, higher maintenance, expensive spare parts, insurance premiums and overall inflation are being seen as major reason as autorickshaw unions' demand for a fare revision. (HT Photos)

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With the revised fares, the minimum fare has gone up from ₹25 to ₹30 for the first 1.5 km and the per-kilometre charge from ₹17 to ₹20, HT reported earlier, citing officials.

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The autorickshaw fares have gone up by nearly 67% within five years as this is the fourth fare hike since 2021. The fares have surged from ₹18 in 2021 to ₹30 from September 1.

Why have auto fares been hiked?

Rising CNG prices, higher maintenance, expensive spare parts, insurance premiums and overall inflation are being seen as major reason as autorickshaw unions' demand for a fare revision.

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{{^usCountry}} According to transport officials, CNG prices have increased from around ₹91 per kg in August 2022 to nearly ₹96 per kg at present. The revised fares have been calculated based on the recommendations of the Khatua Committee, which prescribes a formula linked to fuel prices and operating costs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to transport officials, CNG prices have increased from around ₹91 per kg in August 2022 to nearly ₹96 per kg at present. The revised fares have been calculated based on the recommendations of the Khatua Committee, which prescribes a formula linked to fuel prices and operating costs. {{/usCountry}}

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The hike is expected to benefit nearly 1.5 lakh autorickshaw operators across Pune district. However, it will also increase the commuting cost for thousands of passengers who depend on autorickshaws for first- and last-mile connectivity.

Pune autorickshaw fare surge since 2021

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The first major fare surge was in November 2021, when it went up from ₹18 to ₹20. The per-kilometre charge was revised from ₹12 to ₹13 on account of a sharp rise in CNG prices.

Less than a year later in August 2022, the RTA approved another hike raising the minimum fare to ₹23 and the per-kilometre rate to Rs14. Within the same month, the fare structure was revised again to ₹25 for the first 1.5 km and ₹17 for every additional kilometre.