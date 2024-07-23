Pune IT professional dies by suicide, accuses manager of harassment

In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old IT professional died by suicide by jumping into the river in Bopodi, Free Press Journal reported.Vishal Salvi took the drastic step after being allegedly fired from work and consistently harassed by his manager.



According to the report, the incident had taken place on June 21 but the case was registered on Sunday, July 21. Zeeshan Haider, the manager of an IT company based in Yerwada has been booked, the police officials said.



As per the report, the victim's sister Preeti Kamble, a resident of Pimple Gurav lodged a complaint against Haider at the Khadki police station area of the city. According to the FIR, Salvi had been employed in an IT company for the last 10 years.



Haider allegedly humiliated Vishal Salvi in front of other employees and threatened him with dismissal before firing him from the job. Haider allegedly humiliated Vishal Salvi in front of other employees and threatened him with dismissal before firing him from the job, the FIR stated

The FIR claims that the victim posted a picture of his manager on his WhatsApp status, writing in a note that the latter was responsible for his suicide. A case been registered at the Khadki Police Station against Haider for inciting the youth to commit suicide under Section 306 (Abetment of Suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.



A senior police officer told the website that the manager has not been arrested yet and investigation is underway.



In a similar incident, a woman sales executive at a private bank in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh died by suicide after being allegedly harassed by some of her colleagues and staff.



Shivani Tyagi, 27, who worked at Axis Bank's regional office in Noida and lived in Ghaziabad, had consumed poison and died on July 12, her family told PTI. She was allegedly harassed both mentally and physically by some of her colleagues and staff, her brother alleged in the FIR, citing the purported suicide note she had left behind.

In a statement on Wednesday, Axis Bank said the executive worked for a third party company Quess Corp hired by it.

"On July 14, plaintiff Gaurav Tyagi informed police his sister, fed up with the harassment at her job, committed suicide," the Ghaziabad Police said in a statement on Thursday.

"Accused Mohammed Akram has been arrested. Akram, who is the sales manager in the bank, was the nearest superior of Shivani Tyagi and was the team leader. He did not accept her resignation letter but under the influence of other accused Jyoti Chauhan, got Shivani terminated, because of which she became depressed and committed suicide," the police said.



(With PTI inputs)