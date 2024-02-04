Woman dies by suicide in Ghaziabad, blames neighbours in note on wall; 11 booked

The Ghaziabad police have booked 11 neighbours of a woman who allegedly hanged herself to death by a ceiling fan on Thursday evening while naming several neighbours on her wall for it in a locality that falls under Kavi Nagar police station, the police said on Saturday. In the FIR, the woman’s husband has blamed their neighbhouring men and women for physically and mentally harassing her, besides making offending remarks on her. (Representational image)

Acting on a complaint filed by the deceased woman’s husband, the police said, they registered a first information report (FIR) on Friday naming 11 neighbours, including some women, under Section 306 (abetting suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The 11 suspects belong to three families residing in the deceased woman’s neighbourhood, the police said.

In the FIR, the woman’s husband has blamed their neighbhouring men and women for physically and mentally harassing her, besides making offending remarks on her.

“…The men in the building used to touch her inappropriately and would pass on objectionable comments at her,” says the FIR citing him.

The husband has alleged that the persisting problem had been brought to the police’s notice on several occasions, but it didn’t elicit any favourable action.

“On March 3, 2023, an FIR was registered but the police in connivance with the suspect closed the case and filed a final report,” he alleged in the latest FIR. “As a result of this, my wife committed suicide and beforehand she wrote the names of responsible persons on wall...,” he adds.

According to the police, they found her hanging on a ceiling fan with a piece of cloth ,and several names written on the wall as they visited her house on Thursday. An FIR has been registered in the case.

“We have started investigation and will seek help of experts to ascertain whether it was woman’s handwriting and also about the role of the persons whose names were written on the wall. No arrests have been made so far and investigation is on,” said Abhishek Srivastava, ACP (Kavi Nagar).

The officer explained that the FIR registered on March 3, 2023 was filed under IPC section (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe).

“A proper investigation was conducted and no evidence was found against her neighbours. So, a final report was filed. It is alleged that (in the latest incident) she took the drastic step after harassment by her neighbours,” the ACP added.