 24-year-old techie dies by suicide by jumping into the sea at Marine Drive | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

24-year-old techie dies by suicide by jumping into the sea at Marine Drive

ByVinay Dalvi
Jul 16, 2024 08:32 AM IST

24-year-old woman dies by suicide at Marine Drive in Mumbai. Left belongings on shore, said "bye" to friend before jumping. Police investigating.

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping into the sea in front of the InterContinental Hotel, Marine Drive. Before jumping, she left her handbag, laptop, mobile phone, and jewellry on the shore. Her last conversation was with a male friend, to whom she said “bye.”

HT Image
HT Image

According to the police, the woman, a resident of Andheri, worked for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). On Monday, she told her family she was going to work but instead went to Marine Drive. After chatting with her friend, whom she was planning to marry, she jumped into the rough sea around 9:45am.

After being alerted, the police and fire brigade recovered her body. “The point where she jumped is very difficult. She got down at another point and walked towards it before jumping. Her mother and brother claimed her body and have no complaints against anyone for now,” said a police officer. Detailed statements may be recorded later if necessary.

The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and will check her phone for further investigations.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / 24-year-old techie dies by suicide by jumping into the sea at Marine Drive
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On