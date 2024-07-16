24-year-old techie dies by suicide by jumping into the sea at Marine Drive

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping into the sea in front of the InterContinental Hotel, Marine Drive. Before jumping, she left her handbag, laptop, mobile phone, and jewellry on the shore. Her last conversation was with a male friend, to whom she said “bye.” HT Image

According to the police, the woman, a resident of Andheri, worked for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). On Monday, she told her family she was going to work but instead went to Marine Drive. After chatting with her friend, whom she was planning to marry, she jumped into the rough sea around 9:45am.

After being alerted, the police and fire brigade recovered her body. “The point where she jumped is very difficult. She got down at another point and walked towards it before jumping. Her mother and brother claimed her body and have no complaints against anyone for now,” said a police officer. Detailed statements may be recorded later if necessary.

The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and will check her phone for further investigations.