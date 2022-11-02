Puneeth Rajkumar conferred ‘Karnataka Ratna’ posthumously

The Karnataka government posthumously conferred the state’s highest civilian award, the ‘Karnataka Ratna’, on late actor Puneeth Rajkumar on Tuesday, on the occasion of the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava.

The award, consisting a full silver plaque and a 50-gram gold medal, was received by the late actor’s wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, in the presence of his actor brother Shiva Rajkumar and other family members.

The actor who died after suffering a heart attack last year is the ninth recipient of the prestigious honour. Karnataka Ratna was last awarded to Dr Veerendra Heggade for his social service in 2009. Puneeth’s late father Rajkumar is among the first recipients of the award in 1992, along with noted poet Kuvempu.

Veteran actors Rajinikanth, Junior NTR, and Infosys chairperson Sudha Murthy were also present at the event during which chief minister Basavaraj Bommai presented the award.

“This is a memorable Rajyotsava. This is the first time Karnataka Ratna award is being given on the occasion. Awarding Puneeth Rajkumar, who achieved so much at a very young age, gives immense honour to the people of the state. The entire state is celebrating this day, not just Bengaluru,” Bommai said.

Rajinikanth recalled the time when he had met the actor for the first time in 1979. “That four-year-old is still etched in my mind. Lakhs of people came to pay their respects to Appu after he died. Why did they come? They came because of his great character,” he said.

Puneeth, fondly called “Appu” by his fans and film fraternity, passed away on October 29, 2021, at the age of 46. He made his debut on screen when he was just six months old and went on to win a national award for his performance in the film Bettada Hoovu.