PMPML to start special bus service to tourist and religious places from May 1

On the occasion of the Maharashtra Day on May 1, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is starting special historic and pilgrimage tourist bus service on seven different routes across Pune district.

As large number of devotees and tourists from Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad city and adjoining Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority area visit places like the Ashtavinayak Ganpati temples at ​​Mayureshwar Morgaon, Chintamani Theur, Mahaganapati Ranjangaon and Khandoba Jejuri temple, the decision to start special bus service was taken by the public transport body.

With summer vacations beginning for children and office goers getting the weekend off, people flock to these places in large numbers. To make the travel easy and affordable and to commemorate the 16th anniversary of PMPML, this special service will have air conditioned buses on weekends and public holidays, starting from May 1, said PMPML officials.

“According to the seating capacity of the buses, 100 percent discount will be given on the ticket price of five passengers if a group ticket of 33 passengers is booked. Tickets for this bus service can be booked at PMPML’s Deccan Gymkhana, Pune Station, Swargate, Katraj, Hadapsar Gadital, Bhosari Bus Stand, Nigdi and PMC Bhawan pass centres. On the day of booking the tourist bus, one can travel from home to the bus departure point and back again on the same ticket in other PMPML buses,” said Om Prakash Bakoria, PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD).