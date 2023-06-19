Punjab cabinet approves proposal to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act for free telecast of Gurbani. All you need to know

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that the state Cabinet approved the proposal to amend the 1925 Sikh Gurdwara Act in order to ensure "free telecast rights" of Gurbani from the Golden Temple on Monday. The move has caused outrage in the state and has led the Aam Aadmi Party-run government to face backlash from opposition parties.

Gurbani is the sacred literature of Sikhism. (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mann has also said that the Punjab government will be bringing an amendment Bill in the state assembly regarding the matter.

As per an official statement, Mann said that the 2023 Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Act will eventually led to elimination of the control the 'modern day masands' have over free to air telecast of the sacred Gurbani. Mann added that the cabinet had approved the insertion of Section 125 A in the Sikh Gurdwara Act and hence the government will be casting duty on the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to ensure "free to air" live telecast of the holy Gurbani from the Golden Temple.

What is Gurbani?

Gurbani means Guru's (teacher's) word, which often is a sung message.

Gurbani is the sacred literature of Sikhism. It refers to collection of several compositions by Sikh Gurus as well as various writers of Guru Granth Sahib. It is enshrined as hymns in the holy scripture.

What will change with new amendment?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For years, a private news-cum-entertainment channel PTC network has had the broadcasting rights of Gurbani which takes place at the Sri Harmandar Sahib or the Golden Temple. Since 1998, the Golden Temple has been broadcasting Gurbani in the morning and the evening.

The PTC network pays the SGPC ₹2 crores annually for the same, NDTV reported. SGPC administers the Golden Temple.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who has stakes in PTC, faces allegations of monopolising the Gurbani telecast, a charge he has refuted on several occasions.

The contract for Gurbani telecast is ending next month and the SGPC is in the process of renewing it. Last month, the CM offered to pay all expenses for Gurbani telecast across the channels free of cost. But SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami announced to call tenders to allot telecast rights.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mann has been a vocal critic of the SGPC chief for extending rights to a single channel and has also offered to pay the expenses incurred in broadcasting the Gurbani across all channels free of cost.

SGPC opposes the move

Opposing the move, the SGPC said the state government has no right to make any amendment in the Act.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami tweeted in Punjabi,“Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann ji, don’t try to complicate religious affairs of the Sikhs. The governments have no right to interfere in Sikh affairs.”

“You are talking about adding a new section to the Sikh Gurdwaras Act by amending it. But it can only be done by the Centre and that too on the recommendation of the SGPC, a body elected by the Sikhs,” he added. Maryada (Sikh code of conduct) is paramount in the telecast of Gurbani, the SGPC chief said.

Opposition parties react to the move

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has also taken strong exception to the government’s move. “Amending the Sikh Gurdwaras Act of 1925 is unconstitutional as it has been enacted by Parliament,” said SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema, alleging that the government was interfering in Sikhs’ religious matters.

“The decision taken on the directions of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will not be tolerated by the Sikhs,” he added.

Lauding the CM’s move, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted: “Sarb Sanjhi Gurbaani… means for one and all with no discrimination …this was a cherished desires of millions of Sikhs across the globe, including me… commendable effort @BhagwantMann …Kudos.”.

Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira lashed out at CM Mann and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. “What a sad day for Sikhs as a government of @BhagwantMann consisting of no Amritdhari Sikh (Baptized) and run from Delhi by leaders like @ArvindKejriwal who himself claims to be an ardent follower of RSS ideology will now decide the fate of a martial community of Sikhs and their religious affairs (Sikh Gurudwara Act 1925) that our forefathers achieved after immense bloodshed and glorious sacrifices! I hope sense prevails on this breed of fake revolutionaries,” Khaira tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON