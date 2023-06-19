Gurbani telecast row: Mann govt to amend Gurdwaras Act; SGPC, Akali Dal oppose move

In a decision aimed at ensuring free telecast of Gurbani from Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), the Bhagwant Mann government on Sunday announced to table a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha on June 20 for an amendment in the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925. The move by the Bhagwant Mann government has been strongly opposed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami and Shiromani Akali Dal, who have termed it an ‘interference in Sikh affairs. (HT File)

The move has been strongly opposed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Shiromani Akali Dal, who have termed it an ‘interference in Sikh affairs’.

The Act governs the functioning of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) that manages at least 100 gurdwaras in the state, including the Harmandar Sahib, and also allots rights for telecast of gurbani.

Divulging details of the government’s move, the CM said that the agenda for resolution to amend the Act will be cleared by the cabinet at its meeting to be held on Monday and later, the resolution will be tabled in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during its special session scheduled for June 20.

CM described the move to disseminate ‘sarb sanji Gurbani’ across the globe to spread universal message of ‘sarbat da bhala’ (welfare of all), advocating that Gurbani should be telecasted free of cost rather than confining it to a single channel.

For past many years, PTC, a private news-cum-entertainment channel known to be pro-Akalis, has rights to telecast Gurbani from Harmandar Sahib.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who has stakes in PTC, faces allegations of monopolising the Gurbani telecast, a charge he has refuted on several occasions.

Addressing a press conference last month, Sukhbir said Gurbani was being telecast on no-profit basis without any advertisements. He clarified that PTC doesn’t charge for the telecast but pays ₹4-5 crore annually to the SGPC for schools and colleges run by the gurdwara body.

The contract for Gurbani telecast is ending next month and the SGPC is in the process of renewing it. Last month, the CM offered to pay all expenses for Gurbani telecast across the channels free of cost. But SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami announced to call tenders to allot telecast rights.

Govt has no right to amend Act: SGPC

Opposing the move, the SGPC said the state government has no right to make any amendment in the Act.

In a tweet in Punjabi, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said: “Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann ji, don’t try to complicate religious affairs of the Sikhs. The governments have no right to interfere in Sikh affairs.”

“You are talking about adding a new section to the Sikh Gurdwaras Act by amending it. But it can only be done by the Centre and that too on the recommendation of the SGPC, a body elected by the Sikhs,” he added. Maryada (Sikh code of conduct) is paramount in the telecast of Gurbani, the SGPC chief said.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has also taken strong exception to the government’s move. “Amending the Sikh Gurdwaras Act of 1925 is unconstitutional as it has been enacted by Parliament,” said SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema, alleging that the government was interfering in Sikhs’ religious matters.

“The decision taken on the directions of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will not be tolerated by the Sikhs,” he added.

Lauding the CM’s move, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted: “Sarb Sanjhi Gurbaani… means for one and all with no discrimination …this was a cherished desires of millions of Sikhs across the globe, including me… commendable effort @BhagwantMann …Kudos.”.

