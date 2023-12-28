Punjab BJP MP accuses CM Mann of ‘politicising’ Republic Day tableau

The Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for politicising the exclusion of the state's tableau for the upcoming Republic Day parade. State BJP President Sunil Jakhar alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government insisted on featuring photos of Mann and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on the tableau, and that was one of the reasons for its non-selection. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann (HT/File)

Jakhar said, speaking to ANI, “The reason for the tableau being rejected is the photographs of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann inside the tableau. They wanted to install their portraits or statues on the tableau, which was rejected by the ceremonial unit of the central government, which looks after all procedures... Republic Day parade is not a platform for self-endorsement or advertisement.”

Jakhar expressed disappointment that Mann chose to "politicise" the matter, emphasising that Punjab, being a border state, should avoid stirring sentiments. Jakhar noted that in the last 17 years, Punjab's tableau was omitted on nine occasions, including in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Mann on Wednesday accused the Centre of deliberately excluding Punjab’s tableau from the Republic Day celebrations with an intention “to wipe out opposition-ruled states from displaying their culture”.

“This is for the second consecutive year that Punjab’s tableau has been deliberately kept out of the cultural parade. We have done all formalities in advance as required by any state. However, we got a letter today from the Centre informing us that Punjab’s tableau won’t be part of the Republic Day parade,” Mann said at a press conference in Chandigarh.

Mann accused the Centre of favouring BJP-ruled states at the Republic Day parade. “Of the 20 states whose tableaux have been approved for the cultural showcase, most are BJP-ruled states.”

Punjab CM claimed that even AAP-ruled Delhi’s tableau was not approved.

Showing pictures of the tableaux prepared by the Punjab public relations department as sought by the Centre, Mann said, “It is disheartening to see how the (Narendra) Modi-led BJP government at the Centre is out to finish Punjab from the cultural scenario of India.”