Punjab: BSF recovers made-in-Pakistan pistols, heroin near international border
india news

Punjab: BSF recovers made-in-Pakistan pistols, heroin near international border

The BSF said that a search operation was jointly carried out by along with Punjab Police. The team found a shoulder bag lying inside a paddy field (about 10 metres from the International Border) from which the recoveries were made.
The recoveries were made in the Khemkaran area in Punjab's Ferozepur district.
Published on Oct 20, 2021 11:24 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered 22 pistols (mostly Pakistan made), pistol magazines and heroin inside the paddy fields near the international border in Punjab's Ferozepur. The recoveries were made in the Khemkaran area on Tuesday.

The BSF said in a release that it recovered the ammunition based on an intelligence input from the Punjab Police.

It further said that a search operation was jointly carried out by the BSF and Punjab Police. The team found a shoulder bag lying inside a paddy field (about 10 metres from the International Border) from which the recoveries were made.

Forty four magazines and 100 round ammunition, along one packet of opium was also found, the force said.

An FIR was registered against unknown persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and Foreigners Act.

The seized items were handed over to the Punjab Police, said the BSF.

Topics
border security force punjab border international border
