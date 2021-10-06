Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Punjab, Chhattisgarh announce 50 lakh ex-gratia for families of those killed in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
india news

Punjab, Chhattisgarh announce 50 lakh ex-gratia for families of those killed in Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Updated on Oct 06, 2021 04:12 PM IST
“On the behalf of the Punjab government, I announce 50 lakh each to the families of the deceased including the journalist,” chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi told reporters. (HT Photo)
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Avik Roy

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed solidarity with the families of the farmers killed during Sunday’s Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and announced an ex-gratia of 50 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, including journalist Raman Kashyap.

“On the behalf of the Punjab government, I announce 50 lakh each to the families of the deceased including the journalist,” Channi told ANI on Wednesday.

As many as eight people lost their lives in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday when two SUVs mowed down protesting farmers. A First Information Report stated Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra’s son, Ashish, was sitting in one of the SUVs which ran over the protesters. The BJP leader’s son has also been accused of opening fire on protesters a few minutes later.

Also Read: 'Nation awaiting justice in Lakhimpur Kheri violence': Kejriwal tells Modi

"The minister's son committed the act in a display of hooliganism. The central government also did not take any action against the Union minister in the wake of the viral video and today (October 3), his son carried out the gruesome act," the FIR added.

RELATED STORIES

Another Congress leader and chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, also announced an ex-gratia of 50 lakh for the kin of the deceased. The Uttar Pradesh government, which has come under fire from the Opposition for its handling of the incident, earlier announced an ex-gratia of 45 lakh and a government job for the families of the four farmers who were killed in the violence.

 

Both Channi and Baghel are currently in Lucknow, accompanying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his official visit to Lakhimpur Kheri. Senior party leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala are also expected to visit the site of the violence with Gandhi.

Gandhi was not allowed to leave Lucknow airport in his personal vehicle by Uttar Pradesh police. “We want to go in our car (to Lakhimpur Kheri) but they (police) want to take us in their vehicle. I asked them to let me go in my personnel vehicle. They're planning something. I'm sitting here,” he told reporters from the airport.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lakhimpur kheri punjab chattisgarh cm
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chhattisgarh CM announces ex-gratia for kin of farmers killed in violence

U'khand govt issues SOP for Char Dham yatra after court lifts limit on pilgrims

Mamata Banerjee seeks PM’s intervention to prevent ‘man-made floods’

Entry into UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri triggers political slugfest between TMC, Congress
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP