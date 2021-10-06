Lakhimpur Kheri: Sidhu to lead Punjab Congress march to UP against BJP

The Punjab Congress will start its march to Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on Thursday in protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the “brutal murders” of farmers.

The march led by Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu will start from Mohali, according to an aide of the state unit chief.

“54 hours passed! @priyankagandhi Ji has not been produced before any Court…unlawful detention beyond 24 hours is a clear violation of the fundamental rights. BJP & UP Police: - You are violating the spirit of the Constitution, impinging on our basic human rights!” he tweeted in the morning.

Sidhu had on Tuesday warned that the state unit would march to Lakhimpur Kheri if Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is not released, and Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son is not arrested.

Sidhu, who earlier held a protest against the violence in which eight people, including four farmers died, had given time to the UP government till Wednesday. “If by tomorrow, the Union minister’s son behind the brutal murder of farmers is not arrested, and our leader @PriyankaGandhi being unlawfully arrested, fighting for farmers is not released, the Punjab Congress will march towards Lakhimpur Kheri! (sic),” he posted on the microblogging site on Tuesday.

Priyanka was detained by police on Monday in Sitapur as she was going to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet family members of the farmers who died in the violence during a protest.