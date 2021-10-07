Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Punjab, Chhattisgarh announce 50 lakh for farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri
india news

Punjab, Chhattisgarh announce 50 lakh for farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri

Published on Oct 07, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party leader KC Venugopal, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at Lucknow airport, UP, to meet families of farmers who lost their lives in Lakhimpur Kheri violence. (PTI)
By HT Correspondent

New Delhi: Two Congress chief ministers, Punjab’s Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel, on Wednesday, announced 50 lakh compensation each for the farmers who died after being allegedly hit by a car in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

Channi and Baghel accompanied Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Uttar Pradesh to meet the families of the victims. The family of a journalist, who was also killed in the incident, would also receive compensation from the two states.

“My state is predominantly an agricultural state. We can’t stay silent if farmers are killed in a planned way. The Congress can’t stay quiet. Rahul Gandhi has come here today. I also understand my duty,” said Charanjit Singh Channi, announcing 50 lakh compensation for victims’ families.

Next, Baghel made the announcement. “As Channi sahib just announced the compensation, Rahul Gandhi told us that the whole country is the country of farmers and Chhattisgarh is called the rice bowl. Chhattisgarh is also the state of farmers, so we all have to stand in this misery.”

KC Venugopal, who had also accompanied Gandhi and the chief ministers to Lucknow, said, “This is a clear symbol of Indian National Congress’ support to the farmers of the country. I appreciate the stand taken by our two Chief Ministers of Punjab and Chhattisgarh. This will give a clear message to the country that Congress Party governments will stand for farmers.”

