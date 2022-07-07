Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to get married today

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will tie the nuptial knot at a private ceremony in Chandigarh on Thursday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s state unit chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said.

This will be Mann’s second marriage after he had separated from his first wife in 2015.

AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to attend the ceremony with his family.

“Mann saab will tie the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who belongs to Pehowa in Kurukshetra. It will be a private and simple ceremony,” Kang said.

Mann had separated from his first wife, Inderpreet Kaur, in 2015. He has two children, Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and Dilshan Mann (17) from his first marriage. The duo had come from the US to attend Mann’s swearing-in ceremony in March this year.

Dr Gurpreet Kaur completed her MBBS from Maharishi Markandeshwar University at Mullana in Ambala district in 2018. She has two sisters who are settled in Australia and Canada, according to an aide of the chief minister.

State ministers Harjot Bains and Aman Arora as well as senior party leader Raghav Chadha congratulated Mann on Twitter.

“Wishing my chief minister @bhagwantmann ji a very happy and blessed married life ahead. I wish them both lifetime of love, respect and companionship,” Bains tweeted.

Arora wished both a life full of happiness, joy, love, prosperity, health and companionship. “May Almighty shower all His blessings on both of you,” he posted on the micro-blogging site.

“Best wishes to vadde veer (elder brother) Mann Saab and Dr Gurpreet Kaur for a happy and blessed married life,” Chadha tweeted.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also congratulated the chief minister.

“My heartiest congratulations to the CM @BhagwantMann Ji as he starts a new chapter in his life tomorrow. Best wishes for a happy and blissful married life ahead,” he tweeted.