Bhagwant Mann to say ‘we do’ for second time tomorrow, Kejriwal to attend event | Details here

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann is all set to tie the knot for the second time with Dr Gurpreet Kaur in Chandigarh on Thursday. AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend the wedding ceremony, news agency ANI reported.

According to reports, Mann will get married at his residence in Chandigarh in a close private ceremony.

"Mann Sahab is getting married in a private ceremony here tomorrow. He will tie the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur," senior AAP leader and spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang told PTI.

Mann, who was parliamentarian from Sangrur before taking over the state’s reins, was married to Inderjeet Kaur with whom he has children – a 10-year-old son and a 14-year-old daughter. Last year, the couple had filed for divorce. The children are staying with Inderjeet in the United States.

Mann had earlier said he chose service in Punjab over his family, adding being the elected representative from Sangrur, he could not settle in the US, while his wife could not shift to India to live with him, so they had both sought divorce.

Soon after the news broke about Mann getting married, congratulatory messages started pouring in. Newly elected school education minister Harjot Singh Bains tweeted, “Wishing my chief minister @bhagwantmann ji a very happy and blessed married life ahead. I wish them both lifetime of love, respect and companionship”.