Punjab CM Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit | Video

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann faced a “narrow escape” on Friday when an overloaded boat, during his visit to flood-affected villages in Jalandhar district, momentarily lost balance. However, the boat managed to regain balance, averting a possible accident. Mann was conducting a visit to assess the flood-affected Gidarpindi village.

The occupants of the boat successfully stabilised it, preventing it from capsizing. Mann was among the people on the boat at the time. (Hindustan Times)

A video accessed by Hindustan Times shows the overloaded boat swaying on a rough water body in the village, which was a result of heavy rainfall in recent days. The occupants of the boat successfully stabilised it, preventing it from capsizing. Mann was among the people on the boat at the time.

Earlier, in a tweet, Bhagwant Mann mentioned his visit to flood-affected areas in Ferozepur, where he interacted with the affected people. He assured that the government would provide full compensation for the losses incurred during the devastating floods. A special survey will be conducted to assess the damage to crops, homes, and other properties caused by the heavy rainfall in the state.

Mann said on Twitter, “Surveyed the flood-affected areas of Ferozepur... Listened to the people's sufferings... The floods have affected the elderly and all citizens... The government is providing all possible assistance... Once the situation normalizes, I advise the people. We will make proper arrangements with your cooperation... Until then, let's support each other in whatever way we can…”

Punjab has been severely affected by heavy rainfall earlier this week. During his tour of the affected areas, Mann visited Nihala Lavera village to oversee relief and rescue operations. He also inspected efforts to repair a breach in the Dhussi embankment in Mandala Channa of Jalandhar district.

BJP slams AAP govt in Punjab: ‘Not photo stunt…’

Punjab BJP unit chief Sunil Jakhar slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the state on Friday, blaming them for the flood situation. He accused the ruling party leaders of being “more focused on photo opportunities” rather than providing immediate assistance to those affected.

Jakhar asked the state government to promptly offer interim relief to those who have suffered losses, instead of waiting for a field inspection to assess the damages.

The BJP leader said, “People today need immediate relief and not photo stunts,” seemingly referring to visits by Punjab ministers and AAP leaders to flood-hit areas.

Furthermore, Jakhar questioned the chief minsiter asking why preparations for the floods were not reviewed despite alerts from the meteorological department on July 4, followed by an orange alert on July 6.

