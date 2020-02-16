Punjab cop allegedly shoots wife, three in-laws dead with AK-47 rifle

india

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 12:33 IST

A Punjab police constable Kulwinder Singh shot dead his wife and three members of his in-laws family with an AK-47 rifle at Said Jalalpur village of Dharamkot block in Moga district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said.

A 10-year-old daughter of his brother-in-law was also injured in the incident.

At the Moga civil hospital, the constable’s wife Rajwinder Kaur, mother-in-law Sukhwinder Kaur and brother-in-law’s wife Inderjit Kaur were declared brought dead. His brother-in-law Jaskaran Singh succumbed to his injuries during treatment while his daughter is under treatment, police said.

The police have arrested the accused and a case has been registered at Dharamkot police station. Kulwinder was posted at Dharamkot in the tear gas squad and the AK-47 rifle used in the incident was issued against his name.

According to preliminary investigation, he had a land dispute with his in-laws who were trying to settle the matter. Kulwinder along with wife had reached his in-laws house on Saturday. He allegedly got drunk and had an argument for some time after which he fired at them with his rifle in a fit of anger.

Moga’s Superintendent of Police (Investigations) Harinderpal Singh said that investigation is under process and a case has been registered.