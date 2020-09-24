e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Punjab farmers organise ‘rail roko’ agitation in protest against farm bills from today

Punjab farmers organise ‘rail roko’ agitation in protest against farm bills from today

After being cleared the Lok Sabha, the farm bills were passed by voice vote in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. Now they await the President’s nod to become laws.

india Updated: Sep 24, 2020 06:19 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A farmers’ organisation has also called for a state-wide ‘bandh’ on September 25.
A farmers’ organisation has also called for a state-wide ‘bandh’ on September 25.(ANI photo)
         

In protest against the Centre’s farm bills, farmers in Punjab will organise a three-day ‘rail roko’ agitation starting Thursday.

After being cleared the Lok Sabha, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 were passed by voice vote in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. Now they await the President’s nod to become laws.

“We have decided to hold a ‘rail roko’ agitation from September 24 to 26 in the state against the farm bills,” Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said last week. The state’s farmers, along with farmers of Haryana and Opposition parties across the country, have been in staunch protest against the bills ever since they were slated to be tabled in the Lok Sabha.

Another farmers’ organisation has called for a state-wide ‘bandh’ on September 25.

The protesters worry that the bills will dismantle the current Minimum Support Prince (MSP) system and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates. However, the government claims that the MSP system will continue unchanged and the new bills will result in higher profits for the farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured the farmers on multiple occasions that the “very historic” bills will benefit them as they will take away the power from the hands of middlemen and give them the freedom to sell their produce where they see more profit.

After the passage of the bills in the Upper House, Opposition leaders including Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien and Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh entered the well of the Rajya Sabha while the session was in progress, demanding that the bills be referred to a select committee.

tags
top news
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Officer from Varanasi set to be first woman pilot to fly Rafale
Officer from Varanasi set to be first woman pilot to fly Rafale
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
IPL 2020, KKR vs MI: Knights wilt as Sharma leads charge of the champions
IPL 2020, KKR vs MI: Knights wilt as Sharma leads charge of the champions
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Ball now in Bombay House’s court as Shapoorji Pallonji group eyes an exit
Ball now in Bombay House’s court as Shapoorji Pallonji group eyes an exit
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In