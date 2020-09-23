Opposition leaders to meet President today amid Parliament boycott over farm bills

india

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 12:28 IST

Opposition parties will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday amid the ongoing row over farm bills. Only five opposition leaders will be allowed to meet the President at 5 PM , reports said.

On Tuesday, the opposition boycotted the ongoing session over Centre’s refusal to accept its demand for withdrawal of farm bills passed by Parliament.

On Sunday, the Rajya Sabha passed two contentious key farm bills - Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020) through voice vote.

On Wednesday, the MPs of the Opposition parties which boycotted Parliament met at the chamber of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition in the House.

Following the ruckus in the Upper House on Sunday, eight Opposition MPs, including Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O’Brien and AAP’s Sanjay Singh, were suspended from Rajya Sabha for a week under Rule 256(2) on Monday.

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh who was at the chair when the Opposition MPs created a furore inside the Rajya Sabha observed a one-day fast protesting the unruly behaviour of the Opposition MPs.

The two farm bills are presently awaiting President’s nod.

Meanwhile, the government has recommended the adjournment of the Rajya Sabha sine die, Union minister of state (MoS) for parliamentary affairs, V Muraleedharan informed the House.

“I have to inform members that the government has decided to recommend adjournment of the House sine die today. Some important legislative business passed by Lok Sabha has to be disposed of before the adjournment,” the MoS said.