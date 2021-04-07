Punjab extends 9pm-5am night curfew to entire state till April 30, govt announces ‘total ban’ on political gatherings

Amid a massive rise of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, the Punjab government on Wednesday imposed a statewide night curfew from 9pm to 5am till April 30, which was until now imposed in only 12 districts of the state. The government has also banned political gatherings till the restricted period and said violators, including political leaders, will be booked under Disaster Management Act and Epidemics Act. Punjab is one of the states of concern as said by the Union health ministry due to its major contribution to the active cases and fatalities of the country.

