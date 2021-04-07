Home / India News / Punjab extends 9pm-5am night curfew to entire state till April 30, govt announces ‘total ban’ on political gatherings
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 07, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Partial lockdowns have been imposed in several parts of the country, with Maharashtra, Punjab and Kerala being among the worst affected states. Delhi on Tuesday also imposed a night curfew to reduce the risk of transmission. (HT Photo)

Amid a massive rise of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, the Punjab government on Wednesday imposed a statewide night curfew from 9pm to 5am till April 30, which was until now imposed in only 12 districts of the state. The government has also banned political gatherings till the restricted period and said violators, including political leaders, will be booked under Disaster Management Act and Epidemics Act. Punjab is one of the states of concern as said by the Union health ministry due to its major contribution to the active cases and fatalities of the country.

