Punjab governor seeks details of Sept 27 assembly session; CM Mann hits out

Chandigarh: Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday sought details of legislative business to be taken in the assembly session called by the state government on September 27, triggering a strong reaction from chief minister Bhagwant Mann who said “it’s too much”.

Both the governor and state government have been locked in a tussle ever since the former withdrew his order summoning a special assembly session on Thursday for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to move a confidence motion. The governor withdrew the order citing the absence of specific rules regarding convening the assembly for the motion.

On Thursday, the state government decided to reconvene the assembly session with a revised agenda on September 27.

In a letter to Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretary Surinder Pal, the governor’s office sought details of the legislative business.

“On the letter of Secretary, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, dated 22nd September, 2022 requesting for the order of approval by Hon’ble Governor, Punjab for summoning the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on 27th September, 2022, a letter from Punjab Governor’s Office has been addressed to the Secretary, Punjab Vidhan Sabha seeking details of the legislative business to be taken up in the proposed assembly session,” a statement from the Raj Bhawan said.

Reacting to the letter, Mann said the governor or President’s assent before any session of the legislature is a “formality”.

“In 75 years, no Presi/Gov ever asked list of Legislative business before calling session. Legislative business is decided by BAC (Business Advisory Committee) and speaker. Next Gov will ask all speeches also to be approved by him. Its too much (sic),” he tweeted.