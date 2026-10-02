Punjab lab owner arrested in US visa fraud case over forged experience certificate

The owner of a clinical laboratory in Punjab was arrested from Jalandhar in connection with a US visa cheating case after police found that a forged lab technician experience certificate submitted by a woman in her visa application was prepared at his laboratory, police said on Friday.

Jalandhar lab owner Sarban Singh was arrested

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The lab owner, identified as Sarban Singh, was arrested after an investigation into the case—registered in March at the Chanakyapuri police station—confirmed that the forged work experience certificate was prepared in his lab, police officers said.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said that on March 24, information was received from Jeffery B. Gieser, Overseas Criminal Investigator, Regional Security Office, US Embassy, New Delhi, regarding the alleged submission of forged documents in connection with a US visa application.

The complaint revealed that Simranjit Kaur, a 22-year-old resident of Punjab’s Kapurthala, had allegedly submitted a forged lab technician experience certificate purportedly issued by Joshi Clinical Laboratory, Sultanpur Lodhi, Punjab, in support of her US visa application.

“Accordingly, a case of cheating, forgery, using forged document or electronic record as genuine, and criminal conspiracy was registered under sections 318, 336, 340 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Chanakyapuri police station, and an investigation was initiated,” said Sharma.

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{{^usCountry}} During the investigation, Simranjit Kaur, the co-accused, disclosed that Sarban Singh, owner of Joshi Clinical Laboratory, prepared and provided her with the alleged forged experience certificate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the investigation, Simranjit Kaur, the co-accused, disclosed that Sarban Singh, owner of Joshi Clinical Laboratory, prepared and provided her with the alleged forged experience certificate. {{/usCountry}}

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“She further disclosed that she paid him ₹8,000 for the certificate. Accordingly, a team went to Jalandhar and arrested Singh earlier this week. We have seized the electronic device used for preparing the forged certificate,” added the DCP.