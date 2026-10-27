Punjab man groped woman in Gurugram’s CyberHub; cops arrest him from Ferozepur

A 27-year-old man who sexually harassed a woman at Gurugram’s CyberHub and fled when she raised an alarm has been tracked down to Punjab’s Ferozepur district and arrested, Gurugram police said on Tuesday.

A police officer said the alleged incident took place between 6.30pm and 7pm on October 22 when a 33-year-old woman was exiting the Decathlon sports outlet in CyberHub. (File Photo/Sanjeev Verma)

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Police said the suspect was identified as Anmol Arora, 27, a resident of Ferozepur. Police traced Arora to Punjab and brought him to Gurugram’s DLF Phase II police station, where they formally placed him under arrest on Sunday. Police released him on bail at the station.

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A police officer said the alleged incident took place between 6.30pm and 7pm on October 22 when a 33-year-old woman was exiting the Decathlon sports outlet in CyberHub.

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{{^usCountry}} “The woman was exiting the outlet when Arora inappropriately touched her. She had raised an alarm and attempted to catch the suspect, but he had managed to flee from the spot,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The woman was exiting the outlet when Arora inappropriately touched her. She had raised an alarm and attempted to catch the suspect, but he had managed to flee from the spot,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The woman immediately contacted the police control room, Dial-112, and filed a complaint. Based on the details, the police station registered a first information report (FIR) under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Inspector Krishan Kant, station house officer of DLF Phase-II police station, said police retrieved footage from multiple CCTV cameras at CyberHub, in which the suspect was seen roaming with his friend.

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“The suspect fled towards Delhi with his friend after the incident and returned Ferozepur. With help from footage and technical investigation, police ascertained the suspect’s identity. He was found to be a Ferozepur resident, after which a team went there and arrested him,” he said.

During questioning, Arora told the police that he accompanied a friend to Delhi for a competitive examination on October 22. After the exam, the two went to a few places, including CyberHub, where the incident took place.