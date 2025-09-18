Serial groper held in Delhi’s Model Town

New Delhi The accused worked as a security guard. (Representative photo)

A 31-year-old security guard has been arrested from an upscale locality in northwest Delhi’s Model Town for allegedly sexually harassing minor girls and groping young women, police said.

The matter came to police’s notice after a woman alleged she was molested on two consecutive days near her house. Senior police officers said two to three others were found to have been victimised by him, but complaints were yet to be filed.

The accused, Kangkan Nath, a resident of Assam’s Nalbari, had been working as a security guard in the area for several years. Police said that on September 2, a woman alleged that an unidentified man on a scooter molested her on two occasions.

A team led by assistant commissioner of police Suresh Khunga said it was a blind case as the woman could not identify the accused and there was no direct evidence at the spot.

“The team collected data of all the two wheelers (same scooter model) from the transport department, analysing over 150,000 entries. To develop further leads, the team scanned around 500 CCTV cameras across Model Town, Mukherjee Nagar, Civil Lines, Adarsh Nagar, and Bharat Nagar. During enquiry, another victim came forward and helped in furnishing further description of the culprit. She alleged she was also groped on the street. We found others but most of the victims refrained from coming forward,” an officer aware of the case said.

After 15 days, police said they identified the vehicle used, traced and arrested Nath.

Bhisham Singh, deputy commissioner (northwest) said Nath was caught with CCTV footage of the incidents. “He later confessed to his crimes. On sustained interrogation, he disclosed that he was disturbed and would grope young girls after his duty hours. The two-wheeler he used belongs to his employer who would give it to him to help with chores. We contacted his employer who was also shocked since Nath had been guarding their locality for years.”