Punjab reports over 1,000 daily new Covid-19 cases for second time in March

Punjab witnessed a spike in its daily new Covid-19 cases on Saturday as the state reported 1,179 infections and 12 related fatalities, taking its caseload to 187,348 and death toll to 5,910, according to a health department bulletin. The state had reported 1,074 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday—the highest since the 1,062 cases reported on October 5, 2020. There were fewer cases of the coronavirus disease on Friday with 818 infections.

The bulletin showed that the active caseload too witnessed a spike on Saturday with 7,164 patients—up from 6,661 reported on Friday. SAS Nagar with 928 active cases and Jalandhar with 926 remain the top two districts with a maximum active caseload.

The state also reported 644 patients have recovered from the viral disease, taking the tally to 174,274, according to the bulletin. So far, 5,159,683 samples have been collected in Punjab of which 32,721 were taken on Saturday and the government conducted 34,388 Covid-19 tests, the bulletin showed.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday had noted that Punjab along with four other states accounted for 82 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases reported in India. The ministry also said that Punjab is one among the eight states and Union territories (UTs) that are witnessing a surge in the daily new cases.

According to data from the health ministry, daily cases in Punjab have been steadily increasing since February 22 with a dip on only two days—February 28 and March 1. The ministry rushed two high-level teams to Punjab and Maharashtra “to assist the State Health Departments in COVID-19 surveillance, control and containment measures,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 1,300 healthcare and 1,872 frontline workers received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday, along with the 1,443 health workers who received their second dose. With this, 97,172 healthcare workers and 84,371 frontline workers have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the state. Also, 47,170 healthcare workers and 2,216 frontline workers have been given their second dose.