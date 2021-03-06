IND USA
The city had tested 53,062 samples on Saturday comprising 28,685 RTPCR/CBNAAT/ True Nat tests and 24,377 Rapid Antigen tests.(HT Photo)
Delhi logs over 300 new Covid-19 cases for second straight day, daily infections continue to rise

Also, 320 patients recovered on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 628,117, according to a health department bulletin.
Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:46 PM IST

Delhi witnessed more than 300 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for the second consecutive day with and one related death in the last 24 hours, taking the city’s infection tally to 640,815 and fatalities to 10,919, the health department’s bulletin showed on Saturday. However, the national capital’s active caseload remained at 1,779, the same as the previous day, data also showed. Also, 320 patients recovered on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 628,117, the bulletin said.

The city had tested 53,062 samples on Saturday comprising 28,685 RTPCR/CBNAAT/ True Nat tests and 24,377 Rapid Antigen tests. Total tests conducted in Delhi reached 12,734,503 and the tests per million count stand at 670,237 tests. The cumulative positivity rate, considering the total tests done and the total positive cases found, stands at 5.03 per cent and the case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 1.7 per cent, as per the latest data. The city currently has 879 patients on home isolation and 562 containment zones, as per the latest data.

Also read | Return to ‘test, track, treat’ fundamentals: Centre to states reporting Covid-19 resurgence

The Union ministry of health and family welfare said earlier in the day that Delhi has been witnessing a surge in the number of daily Covid-19 cases along with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana. Officials from the Union health ministry had met with state health officials from Delhi and seven other states and Union Territories. The ministry noted in the meeting that nine districts in Delhi continue to be a cause of concern “as these districts are seeing a decrease in total tests being conducted, low share of RT-PCR tests, increase in weekly positivity and a low number of contact tracing of the COVID positive cases”.

Watch | Dalai Lama gets Covid vaccine jab; urges people to get vaccinated

Meanwhile, 526,827 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Delhi of which 468,847 beneficiaries have received the first dose and 57,980 have received the second dose, as of 8am on Saturday, according to the latest data from the ministry.

Delhi logs over 300 new Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:46 PM IST
Also, 320 patients recovered on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 628,117, according to a health department bulletin.
