Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.54 °C, check weather forecast for October 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 4, 2024 38.26 °C Sky is clear October 5, 2024 38.31 °C Light rain October 6, 2024 38.97 °C Sky is clear October 7, 2024 38.58 °C Light rain October 8, 2024 35.3 °C Light rain October 9, 2024 35.37 °C Few clouds October 10, 2024 37.11 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.54 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.95 °C Light rain Chennai 29.68 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.82 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.99 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.18 °C Sky is clear Delhi 34.23 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Punjab today, on October 3, 2024, is 36.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.54 °C and 42.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 4, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.11 °C and 41.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.With temperatures ranging between 25.54 °C and 42.27 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 187.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.