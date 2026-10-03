Punjabi makeup artist, influencer Mad Sandhu shot dead in Amritsar

Sandhu, who frequently appeared as a guest on podcasts to discuss makeup, the film industry and gender issues, was often subjected to homophobic trolling on social media.
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He responded to the criticism by saying, "God had made me the way I am", and was open about his identity as a gay man.
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He responded to the criticism by saying, "God had made me the way I am", and was open about his identity as a gay man.
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While little is known about his family, Sandhu began his professional career in the fashion industry as a stylist and assistant costume designer, working on films in Punjab and Mumbai.
He later gained widespread popularity through Instagram reels and viral videos, where he shared luxury fashion and beauty tips, lifestyle content and candid views on social norms, LGBTQ+ acceptance and pop culture.
Sandhu also appeared in several Punjabi films, including the 'Oye Bhole Oye' series.
Priyanjali Narayan is a journalist with Hindustan Times based in New Delhi. She has over two years of experience covering national and international affairs, reporting on breaking news, producing in-depth explainers, and writing feature stories. Her work explores the political, social, and cultural dimensions of major events, with a focus on providing clear, nuanced, and accessible journalism for a broad audience.Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment.She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight.Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places.