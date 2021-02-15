Home / India News / Punjab's civic body elections: SEC announces re-polling in 3 booths of Patiala
Punjab's civic body elections: SEC announces re-polling in 3 booths of Patiala

ANI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:27 PM IST
State Election Commission of Punjab on Monday ordered to conduct re-election in three polling booths of Municipal Council Patran and Samana in the district (PTI Photo)(PTI)

After reports of miscreants allegedly damaging the EVM in some booths of Patiala District surfaced, the State Election Commission of Punjab (SEC) on Monday ordered to conduct re-election in three polling booths of Municipal Council Patran and Samana in the district.

SEC said that repolling would be held on February 16, from 08.00 am to 04.00 pm and counting will take place on February 17.

"Commission has received reports from Returning Officers (RO) Patran that some miscreants allegedly damaged the EVM in polling booth number 11 of ward number 8. Similarly, Commission had also got reports from RO Samana that unknown persons allegedly damaged EVM in polling booth numbers 22 and 23 of ward Number 11," said an official release of SEC.

SEC said that taking serious note of these incidents, the Commission has announced to nullify the earlier polling conducted in these booths and ordered to re-poll under Section 59 (2)(A) of Punjab State Election Commission Act, 1994.

