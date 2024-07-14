Puri Jagannath temple's ‘Ratna Bhandar’, the revered treasury, reopens after 46 years

The Odisha government on Sunday unlocked the revered ‘Ratna Bhandar’ of the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri after 46 years, the chief minister's office said. The treasury, housing invaluable ornaments and other valuables, was unlocked at 1:28 pm during the auspicious 'Suba Bela' (good time), marking the beginning of an extensive inventory process. Puri Jagannath temple has long been central to both the state’s religious identity and its politics. (Arabinda Mahapatra/ HT photo)

In preparation for the reopening, special boxes were brought to the temple to shift the valuables to a temporary strong room.

Among the 11 people who entered the temple to reopen its revered treasury are former Orissa HC judge Biswanath Rath, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee, ASI Superintendent DB Gadanayak and a representative of Puri's titular king 'Gajapati Maharaja.

The process was greenlit by a high-level committee led by former Orissa High Court judge Justice Biswanath Rath. After receiving government approval, standard operating procedures (SOPs) were established to guide the inventory. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), led by its chief administrator, is overseeing the operation.

"Three SOPs have been made. One is related to the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar, the second for the management of the temporary Ratna Bhandar, and the third one is related to inventory of the valuables," Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said.

"The inventory work will not start today. It will be done after getting approval from the government on the engagement of valuers, goldsmiths and other experts," he added.

To ensure transparency, representatives from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are present to support the inventory team.

“Ending the long wait of Jagannath devotees across the globe, we are reopening the 'Ratna Bhandar' tomorrow for inventory. We will examine the nature of the ornaments, their character, quality, and weigh the valuables,” Odisha law minister Prithviraj Harichandan told reporters on Saturday.

Harichandan said digital photography of the ornaments will be done. Digital document or digital catalog of the ornaments will be created which can be used as a reference document in the future.

An expert team, including representatives from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), temple servitors, the managing committee, and a high-power committee, was formed to inspect the Ratna Bhandar.

The treasury was opened using a duplicate key held by the Puri district administration. In case of any issues, a lock-breaking team, along with a medical team and snake helpline members, were kept on standby.

Harichandan said that neither the rituals nor public darshan will be affected by carrying out the work.

"The previous BJD government did not open the Ratna Bhandar during its 24-year rule. The BJP government, within a month of coming to power, has decided to open it and we have left it to Lord Jagannath for smooth completion of the process," he said.