Pursue path of social responsibility, President tells scientists citing Kalam

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday exhorted the scientific community to pursue the path of social responsibility, and imbibe a “spirit of indigenisation”.

She also stressed that it should be the joint responsibility of everyone to ensure that the India of 2047 will be a much more prosperous and strong nation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The President was speaking after inaugurating the Integrated Cryogenic Engines Manufacturing Facility (ICMF) of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) here, and laying the foundation stone for the Zonal Institute of Virology (South Zone) virtually.

“On this historic occasion, I am reminded of my esteemed predecessor Dr A P J Abdul Kalam. Though we know him as the ‘Missile Man of India’, there was another aspect of his life on which I would like to throw some light. He constantly pursued the path of technological development along with social inclusion,” Murmu said.

Science can bring a phenomenal revolution and touch the lives of masses, and Dr Kalam too touched the lives of the masses by designing the ‘Kalam-Raju stent’, she said, noting that it was an indigenous coronary stent which helped thousands of patients as it was affordable in comparison to imported ones.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“What I mean to say is that the spirit of indigenisation which was pursued by Dr Kalam has great positive impact on our society. The hard work and research pursued by our scientists can save the lives of many people. I urge the scientist community of India to pursue the path of social responsibility,” she added.

The ICMF set up by HAL would cater to the entire rocket engine manufacturing and assembly under one roof for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The state-of-the-art ICMF, set up over an area of 4,500 square metres, houses over 70 hi-tech equipment and testing facilities for manufacturing cryogenic (CE20) and semi-cryogenic (SE2000) engines of Indian rockets.

In 2013, an MoU was signed with ISRO for establishing the facility for manufacturing cryogenic engine modules at HAL, Aerospace Division, and it was subsequently amended in 2016 for setting up of the ICMF with an investment of ₹208 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The President said the glorious past of HAL and ISRO gives us an assurance that they will continue to play a significant and positive role in the future as India enters the ‘Amrit Kaal’.

“We have completed 75 years as an independent country. We are looking ahead at the next 25 years as the period to re-imagine India and make it a developed country. It is our joint responsibility to ensure that the India of 2047 will be a much more prosperous and strong nation,” she said.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, ISRO Chairman S Somanath, HAL Chairman and Managing Director C B Ananthakrishnan were among those present at the event.

Cryogenic engines are the most widely used engines world over in launch vehicles, an HAL statement said. Due to the complex nature of the cryogenic engine, till date only a few countries -- the USA, France, Japan, China and Russia -- have mastered the cryogenic technology.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On January 5, 2014 India successfully flew GSLV-D5 with a cryogenic engine and became the sixth country in developing cryogenic engines.

On the occasion, the President also laid the foundation stone for the Zonal Institute of Virology (South Zone) virtually, which was attended by Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, and Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar.

“It is good to know that the National Institute of Virology has been designated as one of the collaborating laboratories of World Health Organisation. The expansion of National Institute of Virology through Zonal Campuses across the country catering to the demands in the different geographical regions is praiseworthy,” she said.

.