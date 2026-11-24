Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the pre-poll alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), calling it a “natural alliance” that will “ensure Punjab gets pro-people governance”.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/HT) more less

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The two parties revived their alliance for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls six years after the Akali Dal broke away from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

PM Modi hails BJP-SAD alliance

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In a post on X, Modi wrote, “Putting Punjab and the welfare of Punjabis first!… Ours is a natural alliance that will ensure Punjab gets pro-people governance that takes the state to new heights of progress.”

The prime minister added, "Nurtured by Atal Ji, Advani Ji and Sardar Parkash Singh Badal Ji, the Akali Dal-BJP Alliance has stood the test of time.”

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{{^usCountry}} He also expressed confidence that the alliance will emerge as the “preferred choice of the people of Punjab.” BJP, SAD revive alliance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also expressed confidence that the alliance will emerge as the “preferred choice of the people of Punjab.” BJP, SAD revive alliance {{/usCountry}}

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Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the tie-up at a joint press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

The two parties contested the 2022 assembly elections separately. The SAD won three seats, while the BJP secured two in the 117-member assembly.

The alliance fell apart in September 2020 after the Akali Dal withdrew from the NDA. Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal also resigned from the Union cabinet in opposition to the Centre's three farm laws, which were subsequently repealed.

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The SAD is one of BJP's oldest allies. The two parties joined hands in 1996 when the party patriarch Parkash Singh Badal announced support for the BJP after the 1996 general elections, and a formal alliance was announced ahead of the 1997 Punjab polls.