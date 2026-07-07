Pvt Secretary, 2 Additional PSs removed from Union min Bhupender Yadav’s office

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has relieved the private secretary and two additional secretaries of their duties from the office of Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav. The development comes as part of a series of orders, issued dated July 3 by Vibhuti Paniyar, under secretary to the Government of India. The exact reason behind the development remains unknown.

All three members have been a part of Yadav’s office for multiple years now. (PTI file photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

All three members have been a part of Yadav’s office for multiple years now.

The orders, which HT has seen, state PS to the minister, Amar Singh an IRS-IT officer of the 2010 batch has been repatriated to his parent cadre, the Department of Revenue, on ‘administrative ground’ and has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

Singh was also PS to Yadav when the latter held charge as Labour minister from 2021 to 2024 and was reappointed as PS after Yadav took over as Environment minister following Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Additional PS, Shailesh Kumar Singh, of Central Secretariat Service (CSS) has also been prematurely repatriated to his parent cadre, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), with the provision of an ‘extended cooling off’.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The second additional PS, Ayush Saran has been ‘terminated’ with immediate effect. “Shri Ayush Saran is relieved off his duties immediately” the office order states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second additional PS, Ayush Saran has been ‘terminated’ with immediate effect. “Shri Ayush Saran is relieved off his duties immediately” the office order states. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

There was no immediate response regarding this development from the Ministry or the Minister’s office. The copy will be updated when a response is received.