‘Pyscho killer’ bludgeons 16-year-old boy to death at Dussehra festival in Bihar

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 19:01 IST

In a brutal incident, a dreaded criminal and his associates bludgeoned a 16-year-old teenager to death during Dussehra festival at Bihar’s famous Mohini Devi temple under Bhabua Road railway station premises on Tuesday midnight.

At about 12 midnight, Indrajeet Chaudhary, infamous as ‘psycho-killer’ in the sub-divisional headquarters town Mohania and his two associates crushed the head of the boy with stone and bricks in presence of over 1,000 people at the famous fair.

Upon getting the information, police rushed to the spot but by then the criminal had escaped with his goons. They took the fatally injured boy to government hospital Mohania where he succumbed to his fatal injuries. The deceased has been identified as Manish Paswan of Mohania Ward no. 12.

Eye witnesses said that none in the mob interfered to save the teenager in fear of the dreaded criminal who earlier had killed three more persons in the town in the same manner and had gotten out on bail.

Angry locals agitated against police’s inaction, allowed the boy’s body to be sent for postmortem after the Superintendent of Police, Dilnawaz Ahmad reached the spot and assured them of the accused’s arrest soon. He convinced them that if the criminal continued to evade arrest, police would secure attachment of his property within a week and cancellation of his bail in all earlier cases. He also assured for speedy trial in the case.

A murder case has been lodged against Indrajeet Chaudhary, his brother Arvind Chaudhary and Dinesh Singh with GRP, Bhabua Road on the statement of the deceased’s father. The bereaved father said that he had no enmity with Indrajeet or anyone in the town and his son was a promising student carrying no criminal antecedents.

Last year, during Durga Puja, Indrajeet had shot dead a poor mahadalit man without any cause in the town. The angry locals had attacked his house and had lynched his father. The incident had created a major law and order situation in the town then.

