Chandigarh, SAD president and former MP Simranjit Singh Mann was among the four people booked, while 17 others were arrested following the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha's call for the march towards the Punjab governor's residence here, seeking the release of 'bandi Singhs' , police said in a statement.

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest: Former MP Simranjit Mann booked, 17 others arrested

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The 17 who people were arrested wre booked under various charges, including violating the orders of the district magistrate, blocking the road and trying to break the police barricades.

A total of four FIRs were registered on Saturday after a complaint by an assistant sub-inspector, Chandigarh police said.

According to one of the FIRs, Simranjit Singh Mann's son Emaan Singh Man was among the eight people arrested. They were booked under BNS Section 223, which deals with disobedience of a lawful order by a public servant.

In another FIR, Simranjit Singh Mann and three others were booked. Police claimed he disguised himself as an injured person with bandages on his head.

Police said that the four people, including Mann, were booked under BNS Sections 217 , 223 , 353 , and Section 9 of the Punjab Security of State Act, 1953, which criminalises speeches, or statements that undermine state security, public order, decency, morality, or incite offense.

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{{^usCountry}} Another FIR was registered against several persons under various provisions of the BNS, the Arms Act and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another FIR was registered against several persons under various provisions of the BNS, the Arms Act and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. {{/usCountry}}

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The fourth FIR was registered under various provisions of the BNS and the Arms Act, in which nine people were arrested.

The FIRs follow the protest by Qaumi Insaf Morcha at Heera Singh Chowk on Saturday, during which agitators allegedly violated the district magistrate's orders and obstructed the police from performing their duty.

The protesters allegedly attempted to cross the police barricades and created obstruction at the spot, the police statement said, adding that an investigation is underway.

The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha had given a call for the march seeking release of the Sikh prisoners who remain incarcerated in different jails despite allegedly completing their sentences.

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Chandigarh police on Saturday used tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse protesters who tried to breach barricades during a march towards Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's residence.

Some protesters attempted to remove barricades and barbed wire, while others tried to pull them down using a tractor at the Chandigarh-Mohali border point as they attempted to proceed towards the Lok Bhavan.

Police said a large gathering of Qaumi Insaaf Morcha and other organisations assembled at Mattour Barrier on the Sector 51/52 dividing road and blocked it.

They further claimed that protesters unlawfully tried to break the police barricades while carrying posters, swinging swords, axes, spears and other weapons and raising slogans regarding the release of Sikh detainees.

According to police, during patrolling and preventive checking, information was received about two suspected vehicles stopped at the Sector-7/8 dividing road, which were found carrying persons allegedly associated with Qaumi Insaf Morcha.

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Nine persons were found in the two vehicles. During a search, four swords were recovered, with two swords from each vehicle. The vehicles and recovered weapons were taken into possession for further investigation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.