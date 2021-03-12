1st Quad leaders' summit updates: Quad is force of global good, says PM Modi
Hours before the first historic virtual summit of Quad leaders began on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the summit will provide an opportunity to discuss a wide range of regional and global issued of hared interest. PM Modi will be joined by US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
Vaccine initiative will be one of the major issues to be discussed. This is likely to allow new manufacturing capacity to be added in India for exports to the Indo-Pacific region.
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 10:54 PM
Quad summit: White House issues statement, mentions 'challenges in South China Seas'
After the first-ever Quad leaders' summit, the White House issued a statement —
"We have convened to reaffirm our commitment to quadrilateral cooperation between Australia, India, Japan, & the United States. We bring diverse perspectives & are united in a shared vision for the free & open Indo-Pacific. e pledge to respond to economic & health impacts of Covid-19, combat climate change & address shared challenges, including in cyberspace, critical technologies, counterterrorism, quality infrastructure investment & humanitarian-assistance, disaster-relief domains. We'll collaborate to strengthen equitable vaccine access for the Indo-Pacific, with close coordination with multilateral organizations including the World Health Organization and COVAX. We call for transparent and results-oriented reform at World Health Organization. We'll continue to prioritise the role of international law in the maritime domain, particularly as reflected in UNCLOS, & facilitate collaboration, including in maritime security, to meet challenges to rules-based maritime order in the East and South China Seas," the statement read.
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 09:25 PM
Today's summit saw Quad leaders adopt a positive agenda and vision: Foreign secretary
PM Modi emphasised Quad is a partnership for global good. Today's summit saw Quad leaders adopt a positive agenda and vision. Focusing on contemporary issues such as vaccine, climate change and emerging technology: Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla on First Quad Leaders’ Virtual Summit
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 07:44 PM
Watch: PM Modi’s QUAD gambit and why China is rattled
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 07:31 PM
Indo-Pacific will shape 21st century: Scott Morrison
"It's the Indo-Pacific that'll now shape the destiny of the world in the 21st Century. As four leaders of great democracies in Indo-Pacific, let our partnership be an enabler of peace, stability and prosperity and to do so inclusively with many nations in the region," Australian PM Scott Morrison said.
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 07:15 PM
An extension of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: PM Modi
In his address, Prime Minister Modi said Quad is an extension of India's tradition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. "We will work together closely as ever before for advancing shared values & promoting secular, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific," PM Modi said.
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 07:13 PM
Quad is a force for global good: PM Modi
Our agenda today covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies make the Quad a force for global good, says PM Modi
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 07:11 PM
Quad has come of age, says PM Modi
"It will now remain an important pillar in the stability of the region," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 07:09 PM
Great to see you, Joe Biden says to PM Modi
Addressing the summit, US President Joe Biden said, "Increased vaccination to be key power in global growth."
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 07:01 PM
Quad Summit: How to watch live
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 06:52 PM
Leaders of Quad to hold first summit today: Here’s what’s on agenda
The Quad leaders, in addition to discussing regional and global issues of shared interest and practical cooperation to ensure a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, will exchange views on post-Covid-19 recovery, resilient supply and production chains, cooperation on emerging and critical technologies, maritime security, and climate change.
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 06:51 PM
What is the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad?
The genesis of the Quad is a “core group” that was formed by the four countries in 2004 to coordinate their response to the Indian Ocean tsunami after India emerged as the first responder. After several meetings of senior officials, the grouping was sidelined by 2007, largely because of the concerns of the US and Australia about its impact on their relations with China.
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 06:50 PM
An opportunity to discuss global issues of shared interest: PM Modi