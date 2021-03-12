1st Quad leaders' summit updates: Quad is force of global good, says PM Modi

Hours before the first historic virtual summit of Quad leaders began on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the summit will provide an opportunity to discuss a wide range of regional and global issued of hared interest. PM Modi will be joined by US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Vaccine initiative will be one of the major issues to be discussed. This is likely to allow new manufacturing capacity to be added in India for exports to the Indo-Pacific region.